Acer Nitro V ANV15 $599.99 $949.99 Save $350 The Acer Nitro V gaming laptop offers a budget-friendly 15.6" 144Hz display powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor and RTX 4050 graphics. While not high-end, it is pretty good and can handle modern games at 1080p with lower settings. Upgradable RAM and storage, plus a cool design, make it a decent option for students or casual gamers. $599.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a great deal on the Acer Nitro V gaming laptop, giving you a rare chance to get a dedicated graphics machine for under $300 less than it normally goes for. This budget gaming laptop doesn’t go on sale for this low often, so it is a strong choice for gamers and students.

The Nitro V has decent specs for the price of $599.99 at Best Buy, which is down from 949.99. It’s powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS 6-core processor and has an Nvidia RTX 4050 graphics card. While it’s not the highest-end setup, it offers much better performance than laptops with just integrated graphics, making it suitable for gaming at 1080p with good settings. You can expect smooth gameplay in most games, especially at lower settings or during online multiplayer matches, thanks to the 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display.

With 16GB of DDR5 RAM, multitasking is efficient, and the 512GB SSD provides plenty of storage, expandable up to 4TB using the two M.2 slots and two RAM slots that can support up to 32GB of RAM. The Nitro V runs Windows 11 Home and has a dual-fan cooling system to keep it from overheating during long gaming sessions. It comes with a 135W AC adapter, power cord, and a protective sleeve.

If you want to buy it, keep in mind that it is nearly an inch thick and weighs 4.63 pounds. That's pretty big and heavy for a laptop, so it's less portable than others are. Battery life also isn’t the best, especially during gaming; you’ll get more out of it with regular tasks.

This deal will only be available for $599.99 at Best Buy for a short time, and since the retailer can run low on stock unpredictably, you should move fast if you're interested. It’s a fantastic option for budget-minded gamers looking for a significant upgrade from laptops with integrated graphics.