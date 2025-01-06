Acer has announced two new handheld gaming devices, the Nitro Blaze 8 and Nitro Blaze 11. Both models use powerful AMD Ryzen 8040 processors, which provide impressive performance. They're also coming before the previously-announced Nitro Blaze 7.

The screens are touch-enabled, with the Nitro Blaze 8 offering an 8.8-inch display and the Nitro Blaze 11 featuring a larger 10.95-inch screen. Both displays support a smooth 144 Hz refresh rate and have a brightness of 500 nits. For graphics, they include AMD Radeon 780M Graphics and support technologies like Radeon Super Resolution and FidelityFX Super Resolution for better visuals.

The devices use the Acer Game Space app for easy game management and access. They feature DTS:X Ultra Audio for sound, Hall Effect triggers, and sticks. They offer USB 4 (Type-C), USB 3.2, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity. The larger Nitro Blaze 11 model stands out with its detachable controllers, allowing solo or multiplayer gaming. It also includes a built-in stand for easy use and a front-facing camera for video calls and streaming. They can have up to 2 TB of storage and 16 GB of fast LPDDR5x memory.

The Acer Nitro Blaze 8 and 11 are big upgrades from the Nitro Blaze 7, which is still unavailable for purchase. The most noticeable change is the larger screens, with the 8 having an 8.8-inch display and the 11 having a 10.95-inch display. All three models use AMD Ryzen 8040 series processors and have similar memory and storage options, but the Blaze 8 and 11 come with a sharp WQXGA (2560x1600) resolution, which is much better than the Blaze 7's Full HD (1920x1080) resolution.

The Acer Nitro Blaze 8 and Blaze 11 will be available in North America in the second quarter of 2025, starting at USD $899.99 for the Blaze 8 and $1,099.99 for the Blaze 11. It should appear on the Acer online store and third-party retailers.

Source: Acer