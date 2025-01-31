We have countless brands of Android phones, but as many as there are right now, countless others have vanished over the years. One of them is Acer. The company is successful in the PC ecosystem, but it has now decided to try phones again, at least in some markets.

After a years-long hiatus from the smartphone scene, Acer is making a comeback with the launch of two new budget-friendly phones in India. The new devices, the Acerpure Acerone Liquid S272E4 and the Acerpure Acerone Liquid S162E4, are as entry-level as an Android phone can get in 2025. The Liquid S272E4 features a 6.75-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, expandable via microSD. It runs on Android 14 and packs a substantial 5,000 mAh battery. The camera setup includes a 20MP primary sensor, a 0.3MP secondary lens, and a 5MP front-facing camera.

The Liquid S162E4 offers a slightly smaller 6.5-inch HD+ display with higher brightness, a different MediaTek Helio P35 processor, and a 16MP primary camera. It’s otherwise pretty similar to its slightly bigger sibling, as it also features Android 14, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and expandable storage with higher capacity support. Both models support WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and 4G LTE connectivity.

These phones aren't really groundbreaking in terms of specs, and they're probably even more lower-end than the phones we usually see from companies like Samsung in the US. These are meant for the Indian market, where entry-level devices are a more common purchase than flagship, ultra-expensive phones.

These phones, of course, will not be available in the US. But if this experiment goes well, who knows if the company will be willing to dip its toes in the US market with a flagship or a proper mid-range device?

Source: Sudhanshu Ambhore (Twitter/X), Gizmochina via Liliputing