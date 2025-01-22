Acer has announced the Acer Chromebook Tab 311. This is a tablet aimed at schools and designed for educational use, and it seems like a solid choice for anyone needing a ChromeOS tablet, as long as performance isn't the most important thing.

The Chromebook Tab 311 has a 10.95-inch IPS screen with a resolution of 1920x1200, touch support, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The tablet runs on a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor and can have up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You can also expand the storage using a MicroSD card, which can hold up to 2TB. It has dual stereo speakers for audio.

The Chromebook Tab 311 has a long-lasting battery that lasts over 10 hours because of its 8,000 mAh battery. It connects using Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, and you can also get a version with 4G LTE for mobile internet. The tablet features a 2MP camera on the front and a 5MP camera on the back with autofocus. Acer provides three accessories to buy on the side. These are the stylus for writing and drawing, a keyboard for typing, and a case that can hold the tablet and let you adjust it for different viewing angles.

This is a lot like Lenovo's series of Chromebook Duet tablets, but this Acer model is closer to a low-end machine. The Kompanio 520 chipset in Acer's new tablet is a lot less powerful than the Kompanio 838 chipset in the latest Chromebook Duet 11-inch tablet. However, both laptops share the same ARM-based architecture, so battery life at least should be decent. As usual with Chromebooks, you get the full desktop Chrome browser, as well as many (but not all) Android applications and games through the Google Play Store.

Prices and availability can vary depending on the region. In North America, the Acer Chromebook Tab 311 is expected to be released in the second quarter of 2025, starting at $329. Pricing for the accessories has not been revealed. You'll be able to buy it directly from the official website.

Source: Acer