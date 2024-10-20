Key Takeaways The Acefast Z4 PD218W GaN Charging Hub has a unique design and four power output modes displayed on a digital color screen.

The hub offers three USB-C and one USB-A port, but users need to bring their own charging cords.

The product is only available at limited retailers.

Acefast Z4 PD218W GaN Charging Hub 7 / 10 A desktop charging hub with 3 USB-C and 1 USB-A port. This model offers 4 charging modes to provide a variety of maximum wattages for different types of devices. Pros Digital color display

3 USB-C ports, 1 USB-A port

4 power output modes Cons No charging cords provided

Price and Availability

The Acefast Z4 PD218W GaN Charging Hub is currently available from Amazon, but is out of stock on Acefast's website. Depending on where you purchase (or if you buy in bulk) there may be a discounted price available.

Specifications Brand Acefast Output Type A: C1+C2+C3+A1=100W+65W+30W+18W; Type B: C1+C2+C3+A1=65W+65W+65W+65W+18W; Type C: C1+C2+C3+A1=100W+100W+100W+18W; Type D: C1+C2+C3=100W+100W+100W+18W Cable included Wall charger only Charging Ports 3 USB-C; 1 USB-A Weight 655g Dimension 102.5 x 93 x 44.5mm Expand

A Charging Hub With a Unique Look

Jerome Thomas / How-To Geek

This charging hub from Acefast has a very interesting design. The ports are situated within clear plastic, revealing a peek of the circuit board. It gave me flashbacks to my old GameBoy and corded phone from the 90s, which were also clear plastic and showed off the inner circuitry of the device. You've got to love a throwback!

Next to the four available USB ports (including three USB-C and one USB-A port), there is a full-color digital display that provides extensive information about each port's output. The display shows the current wattage and voltage for each port and also indicates the maximum wattage, depending on which output mode you’ve selected.

My Charging Experience

Jerome Thomas / How-To Geek

As I just mentioned, this charging hub includes three USB-C ports and one USB-A, which means that you can charge all kinds of devices at once. However, you’ll want to check the recommended voltage for each device because each port provides different options.

There are four modes you can choose from to change the power output for each port. This means you can match the maximum charging power of your various devices, which will help prevent you from overcharging your devices’ batteries and causing issues.

It’s important to note that this hub does not come with any USB-C or USB-A cords for charging your various electronics. This made me realize that all of my USB-C cords must be ancient. All of my USB-C devices seem to use cords that are USB-C to USB-A, which made this particular hub less useful for me.

Jerome Thomas / How-To Geek

To make things worse, my phone’s USB-C to USB-A cord meant that I could only charge it with the USB-A port, which has a much more limited wattage output than the other ports on the hub. With the USB-A port, I was not able to use the fast charging feature for my mobile device (a Google Pixel phone). That was a bit of a letdown for me!

Should You Buy the Acefast Z4 PD218W GaN Charging Hub?

If you have a ton of USB-C to USB-C cords on hand, then you will definitely find the Acefast Z4 PD218W desktop charging hub to be useful for your life. But if you’re like me, you might need to evaluate the cords you have on hand to determine if this hub will suit your specific needs.

While I was searching Amazon, I found this alternative charging hub from Anker that includes even more USB ports. If you don’t need so many ports, you might want to look at the Acefast Portable Dock. Depending on what you need, there are lots of charging hubs available for affordable prices.