I use my phone all the time, and I don't just mean I'm glued to my phone. With the help of a few accessories, my phone has replaced virtually all of my own personal gadgets.

My phone is my desktop and my laptop. It's a tablet and an eReder. It's a handheld gaming console and a virtual AR home theater. Here are the products that have made it happen.

1 An Upright Phone Docking Station

Any USB-C hub will do, but if you're really looking to commit to a phone-centric digital life, it's worth getting a dock that won't leave your phone and cakes lying haphazardly atop your desk. I use an upright phone dock instead (specifically this Cable Matters 5-in-1 docking station on Amazon). Like an upright wireless charging pad, this dock also keeps my phone screen visible and accessible.

Bertel King / How-To Geek

2 A Cheap Phone Stand

A phone stand is a foundational investment that comes in handy again and again. It's also the cheapest. A stand keeps your phone upright for watching video, reading books, and browsing the web. You can prop your phone up while playing games. It also elevates, quite literally, the experience of using a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse.

3 Bluetooth Keyboard and Mouse

Virtual keyboards have come a long way, and I won't deny that I've written entire articles by swiping (I don't know if swiping is faster than typing, but it's certainly easier on my thumbs). Still, for sustained use, there's no replacing the versatility of a Bluetooth keyboard. Some keyboards even fold to take up less space in your bag.