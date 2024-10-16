Key Takeaways The seventh-generation iPad Mini uses a similar 60Hz LCD panel to the one found in the previous generation model.

Apple doesn't make a Magic Keyboard for the iPad mini either, which is not the case with other iPad models.

Overall, the iPad Mini still has an audience but it feels like the tablet lacks both the features and price point to tempt newcomers.

It’s great that Apple is showing some love to its non-flagship products, but I can’t be alone in thinking the iPad Mini could do with more love. As an “iPad-curious” potential buyer, the seventh-generation iPad Mini has not won me over.

The Same Old LCD Panel

My biggest gripe with the iPad Mini is that the display is inferior to just about every other Apple device I currently own. My iPhone 13 Pro (which I’m refusing to replace for at least another year) has an OLED display, and the iPhone X it replaced used the same technology.

There’s nothing quite like the contrast ratio of an OLED display, as the pixels can turned off completely to achieve inky blacks. But the 2024 iPad Mini uses a similar (if not the same) “Liquid Retina” display in the sixth-generation model that came before it (introduced in 2021).

Kris Henges / How-To Geek

We don’t yet know if Apple will “fix” the jelly-scrolling phenomenon that was associated with that model, but either way, it would have been great to see the iPad Mini get the OLED treatment this time around.

Even my MacBook Pro has a Mini-LED display which, though likely not feasible on such a thin tablet, achieves OLED-like black performance thanks to its grid-based local dimming zones. A brand new iPad Mini would feel like a step down in terms of display compared to my existing three-year-old devices.

Sure, the iPad Air doesn’t have an OLED display either, but the base model iPhone 16 does…

Still No 120Hz Refresh Rate

Apple doesn’t consider the iPad Mini to be a “Pro” product, and that’s fine. But the company’s insistence on reserving 120Hz panels for higher-end devices under the guise of a “ProMotion” moniker can be frustrating. The iPhone 16 also missed out on a 120Hz display, despite higher refresh rates becoming a standard feature on most mid-range Android smartphones.

Both my iPhone 13 Pro and MacBook Pro have 120Hz displays, and by now I’m not alone in thinking Apple should have expanded the technology to most new products. Rumor has it that the iPhone 17 will finally see a move to a 120Hz panel, so maybe things are finally changing.

But the iPad Mini doesn’t get a yearly refresh. There was a three-year gap between the sixth-generation and seventh-generation refresh. Apple missed a golden opportunity to not only “future-proof” an underdog, but to really make it stand out. A higher refresh rate makes everything from scrolling around the OS to playing games a more pleasant experience.

Razer

Moving to a 120Hz panel could have been the special sauce to tempt existing iPad owners and potential new ones to give the Mini a whirl this time around. It’s also a relatively easy “fix” for the aforementioned jelly scrolling issue.

Limited Accessory Choices

Apple Pencil aside, finding accessories for the mini is a bit tougher compared to Apple’s full-sized and super-sized tablets. It’s not that iPad Mini keyboard cases don’t exist, but they all come from third-party manufacturers which means the quality can vary drastically.

As someone with larger hands, I’m not exactly a prime candidate for a small keyboard. But by the same token, touchscreen keyboards aren’t great either. If I buy an iPad I’m going to get a cover, so why not add a keyboard at the same time? Unfortunately, Apple doesn’t make one.

Lucas Gouveia / How-To Geek | GreenLaw

Tablets managed to fully replace netbooks, and for good reason. Tablets are more versatile, offer better portability, and have optimized operating systems. The Mini is the closest we’ll get to a pint-sized Apple netbook. It would be nice if the company produced a Magic Keyboard cover for anyone who values an ultra-portable work machine.

The Price Isn’t Helping Matters

The iPad Mini feels like an expensive machine for what it is. That’s still true since the price hasn’t changed at all this time around. It’s still $150 more than a base-level iPad (which is admittedly showing its age), for a smaller screen and a bump in processing power.

Perhaps the most egregious thing is the $100 difference between the iPad Mini and the 11-inch iPad Air. For the extra money, you get a far more capable M2 chip (with an extra two CPU cores and four GPU cores), more RAM, hardware-accelerated video decoding and encoding, and compatibility with the aforementioned optional accessories.

Zarif Ali / How-To Geek

Maybe an M2 chip is overkill for an 8.3-inch tablet, and that’s fine. But at this price point, it’s hard to justify the Mini over the base model iPad too.

Apple Should Do More to Sell the Mini

It’s no secret that the iPad Mini is a niche device, and in many ways, we’re lucky that Apple even bothers making one at all. It could have easily gone the way of the iPhone Mini (a fate that could also befall the iPhone Plus).

The iPad Mini could be the perfect couch companion, being noticeably larger than an iPhone (even the Plus and Pro Max models) without being as hefty and unwieldy as the larger models. You can hold the iPad Mini comfortably in one hand, and get significantly more real estate than you do on an iPhone.

Hannah Brostrom / How-To Geek

I like the idea of a larger second-screen experience that doesn’t mean sacrificing pocket space on a bigger iPhone.

I have a MacBook for getting real work done on the go, and an iPhone for true portability. The Mini really could be the best “in-between” device for many people, myself included. But without a little je ne sais quoi like a better display or a more appealing price point, the iPad Mini remains a hard sell.

The Mini Is Perfect for Some People

Despite my own lack of enthusiasm, I’m no hater (I thought the sixth-generation iPad Mini was a solid upgrade). I still think the iPad Mini is a great choice for a lot of people. It’s well-suited to those with smaller hands, or who don’t want to lug around a dinner plate-sized tablet everywhere they go. It’s a great e-reader too.

Apple

It’s good that the core audience now has a viable upgrade path, especially if they want to do Apple Intelligence things with their tablet. But it’s no secret that even longtime iPad Mini fans will be a bit disappointed that 2024’s upgrade had so much unrealized potential.

Fortunately, iPad Mini owners don’t need to upgrade yet. The sixth-generation iPad Mini runs iPadOS 18 and is likely to see support for another year at least.