Key Takeaways The Magic Mouse is criticized not just for its charging port location but also for being a poor mouse.

The mouse is designed more for aesthetic appeal than for functionality, with form taking precedence over function.

While the charging port location may be a nuisance, it is not a significant issue since charging is infrequent.

Apple needs to rethink its mice.

Another version of the Magic Mouse, another flood of complaints about its charging port on the bottom. While it's not unfair to criticize Apple for putting the charging port in such an inconvenient place, I think it's a case of missing the forest for the trees.

The Magic Mouse Is Terrible as a Mouse

The biggest problem the Magic Mouse actually has is that it's a terrible mouse. Period.

Of course, there will be people who love it, but as a functional peripheral, it leaves a lot to be desired. Apple has plenty of great peripherals. I love the Magic Keyboard, and their trackpad technology is the best in the business.

Yet, somehow, the Magic Mouse has persisted despite being an ergonomic nightmare. There are numerous aftermarket ergonomic "grips" and cushions that aim to correct a design that's honestly an act of blatant sadism.

Many of my colleagues, myself included, use Logtech's MX Master family of devices. Why? Because we actually have to work on a computer all day, and I can't afford the severe hand cramps I get after using a Magic Mouse for more than an hour.

Logitech MX Master 3S The Logitech MX Master 3S takes a great mouse and makes it even better. Keeping the comfortable form factor that will fit the needs of every user, as long as they're not left-handed. $100 at Amazon

The Port’s on the Bottom for a Terrible Reason

This leads me to the biggest issue that the Magic Mouse has: it's designed as something to look at, not actually use. It's the ultimate example of form over function, which is an especially serious problem for a device that's meant to interface with your body.

The reason Apple will never put the charging port in a sensible place is because you can't do that without spoiling the Magic Mouse's design. It seems that Apple simply won't concede on this point, and it isn't the first time.

You might remember the rather silly "puck" mouse, which, again, is interesting to look at, but I can't imagine how any human put this into their hand and thought "yup, this is great."

The only genuinely interesting feature in the Magic Mouse is multitouch, which is why it has a smooth surface. This lets you do basic gestures such as swiping or pinching and zooming. Except, thanks to the horrible ergonomics of the mouse, actually using this feature is another exercise in torture.

I daily-drove a first-generation Magic Mouse for a while a few years ago, and the only way to use the touch gestures comfortably is to release your grip of the mouse and use it as a (terrible) touchpad. At which point, you might as well have a separate touchpad.

The Apple Magic Trackpad, incidentally, is actually an amazing device, and if you want multitouch on the desktop, that's by far a better option combined with a mouse.

Magic Trackpad 2 The Magic Trackpad 2 automatically pairs with your Mac and features a multi-touch surface for gestures. It's now available in a black colorway---if you're willing to drop an extra $20. See at apple

But It’s Not Actually a Big Deal

Again, while I understand the reason people pick on the charging port, the truth is that this choice isn't a big deal at all. Yes, I like that I can plug in my Master Mouse and keep using it when I get a low battery warning, but just like the Magic Mouse, this is something that happens about once a month.

It takes two minutes of charging to get the Magic Mouse juiced up for a full work day, after which you can plug it in overnight and only worry about losing those two minutes again a month later. It's a non-issue. What's more baffling is why anyone would put up with the mouse while actually using it.

Apple Needs to Redo the Whole Thing

I find it baffling that Apple doesn't have a direct competitor to something like the MX Master mice. A genuine, ergonomic workhorse mouse. Clearly serious users are willing to pay a premium for mice like these, and I know that Apple can in fact make good ergonomic peripherals.

Clearly, enough people are buying the Magic Mouse to make it worth their while, but there's surely a spot for a second type of Apple mouse? As for me? I'll stick to third-party mice until the day Apple decides to "think different" about the Magic Mouse.