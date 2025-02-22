Following are some Ubuntu Linux security suggestions for several different use cases. Whether you’re a casual desktop user, a programmer, or a Linux power user, there are easy to implement security measures that will help safeguard your system.

Why Securing Your Ubuntu Installation Is Important

Ubuntu is one of the most popular Linux distributions due to its ease of use and strong security features. However, no operating system is entirely secure out of the box. Threats such as malware, unauthorized access, and data breaches can target even casual users. Whether you're using Ubuntu for personal tasks, work, or development, taking basic security precautions helps protect your system and data.

The good news is that you don’t need to be a tech expert to improve your security. Simple steps like keeping your system updated and enabling a firewall can go a long way in safeguarding your Ubuntu installation.

One of the easiest and most effective ways to secure your Ubuntu system is by keeping it updated. Updates not only introduce new features but also patch security vulnerabilities that attackers might exploit. Neglecting updates can leave your system open to known security threats. This is recommended for all users.

Ubuntu provides a simple way to update your system using the terminal. Open a terminal window and run the following command:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y



"apt update" refreshes the package list to check for new updates, "apt upgrade" installs available updates, and the "-y" switch will automatically answer yes to any upgrade confirmation questions.

To ensure your system stays secure without manual intervention, you can enable unattended security updates:

Install the unattended-upgrades package if it’s not already installed and run the configuration program:

sudo apt install unattended-upgrades

sudo dpkg-reconfigure unattended-upgrades



This setting allows security updates to be installed automatically in the background, reducing your risk of missing critical and urgent patches.

Create a Stronger User Password & Enable 2FA

A weak password is one of the easiest ways for an attacker to compromise your system. Use a long, unique password that is at least 12 characters long with a mix of letters, numbers, and special characters. Consider using a password manager to generate and store secure passwords.

Setting Up Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) adds an extra layer of security by requiring a secondary verification step (such as a code from an authenticator app) in addition to your password. You can install the Google Authenticator package and set up 2FA by issuing the following commands in a terminal.

sudo apt install libpam-google-authenticator

google-authenticator



For a complete walkthrough of the setup process, check our article on how to set up 2FA for your Ubuntu user account.

Set Up a Firewall, Developers & Tinkerers

If you're running Ubuntu as a developer or you’re the type that enjoys experimenting with networked applications, you may open ports unknowingly, exposing your system to external threats. A firewall helps keep incoming and outgoing network traffic under control, even if a program you’ve installed tries to do something out of the ordinary.

By default UFW allows outgoing traffic and blocks all incoming traffic that is not part of a response to some outgoing request. For example, if you go to a web page, the firewall will let the response(s) from the web server through. However, if some entity tries to connect to port 356 out of nowhere, that connection will be denied.

Enable and Configure UFW (Uncomplicated Firewall)

UFW is a user-friendly firewall that comes pre-installed on Ubuntu. To enable it, run:

sudo ufw enable



To allow SSH access (if needed) as an example:

sudo ufw limit 22/tcp comment 'SSH port'



To check the status of UFW and see active rules:

sudo ufw status verbose



For more advanced configurations, refer to the official UFW help page:

man ufw



Light User? Disable Unnecessary Services

Running unnecessary services increases your attack surface, meaning there are more potential entry points for attackers. Especially if you're a light user, and you use your system mainly for things like browsing the web and email, there are probably several services running that you never use and don't need. Disabling these will increase the security of your system as well as free up system resources for other tasks.

You can list all services currently running on your system with the following command:

systemctl list -units --type=service



If you recognize services that you don’t use or need, you can stop and disable them easily. For example, to disable GNOME remote desktop access:

sudo systemctl stop gnome-remote-desktop

sudo systemctl disable gnome-remote-desktop



This ensures that the remote desktop service does not start automatically on boot, reducing the risk of unauthorized remote access.

When you stop a service, you should use your system for at least a few minutes before continuing and completely disabling that service. If problems occur, you can reboot and the service will come back online. If you stop and disable a critical service, you could render your system unbootable. You should not disable any service that you are unsure of.

Enable AppArmor for Application Security When Exploring Software

AppArmor is a Linux security module that restricts the capabilities of applications to minimize security risks. It’s normally enabled by default on Ubuntu but should be checked to ensure it’s active.

To verify if AppArmor is running:

sudo apparmor_status



You should get output similar to the following screenshot: