Linux Mint is one of the most popular desktop Linux distributions around, with a solid Ubuntu base and several desktop environments to choose from. Linux Mint 21.2 is now available, and it looks like another great release.

Linux Mint 21.2 is based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, which was released earlier this year as a Long Term Support (LTS) version. Since Canonical has committed to updating that Ubuntu version until 2027, Linux Mint 21.2 will get the same treatment — if you’re looking for a stable Linux experience that you won’t have to upgrade anytime soon, this might be one of the best options. It also uses the Linux kernel 5.15.

As usual, Linux Mint 21.2 is available in three different versions: the Cinnamon desktop (considered the flagship option), the MATE desktop, and the Xfce desktop. The Cinnamon version includes improvements to the login screen, redesigned Software Manager and Pix applications, new folder icons, more consistent tooltips across the system, a global dark mode setting that works in most application types (including Flatpaks), and other changes. The MATE and Xfce versions have most of the same updates, except the former uses the MATE 1.26 desktop, and the latter uses Xfce 4.18.

Just like previous releases, Linux Mint 21.2 does not have the Snap Store from Ubuntu, and it can’t be installed without modifying system settings. Linux Mint recommends everyone use software installed through the APT package manager or Flatpak instead, since the Snap Store is a proprietary component created by Canonical and can’t be checked or verified by the Linux Mint team.

The Linux Mint User Guide explains, “Although it is open-source, Snap on the other hand, only works with the Ubuntu Store. Nobody knows how to make a Snap Store and nobody can. The Snap client is designed to work with only one source, following a protocol which isn’t open, and using only one authentication system. Snapd is nothing on its own, it can only work with the Ubuntu Store. This is a store we can’t audit, which contains software nobody can patch. If we can’t fix or modify software, open-source or not, it provides the same limitations as proprietary software.”

You can download Linux Mint from the project’s website. If you don’t see the Linux Mint 21.2 download links yet, they are available directly from mirrors.