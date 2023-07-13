Google has been moving to position itself back at the top of the AI game in this new generative AI era. Its biggest effort in this direction, is, of course, Google Bard. It’s still a bit limited, but now, it’s getting greatly expanded, as it’s coming to more countries and adding new features.

As of the time we’re writing this, Google Bard is now officially available in pretty much all of the countries and territories Google currently operates in, bringing the total up to 238 countries and territories across all continents. The total of languages is also being brought up to 40 languages, including the ones listed below.

Arabic

Bengali

Bulgarian

Chinese (Simplified / Traditional)

Croatian

Czech

Danish

Dutch

English

Estonian

Farsi

Finnish

French

German

Greek

Gujarati

Hebrew

Hindi

Hungarian

Indonesian

Italian

Japanese

Kannada

Korean

Latvian

Lithuanian

Malayalam

Marathi

Norwegian

Polish

Portuguese

Romanian

Russian

Serbian

Slovak

Slovenian

Spanish

Swahili

Swedish

Tamil

Telugu

Thai

Turkish

Ukrainian

Urdu

Vietnamese

This is a significant improvement given alternatives like ChatGPT, despite being global, aren’t (officially) available everywhere. The list of countries Bard is available in includes countries such as Italy, where ChatGPT was blocked until rather recently over privacy concerns, and Venezuela, where it’s blocked because of sanctions by the US government. Likewise, the newly added languages ensure everyone around the world can use Bard in their native language.

As part of this wider update, Bard is also getting a range of improvements. For one, you can now ask Bard to read responses out loud if you want it to read a poem, or if you’re just wondering about the pronunciation of a specific word. And if an answer isn’t good enough for you, you can also ask Bard to change its tone to be longer, shorter, simpler, more casual, or more professional — this latter feature is only available in English for now.

Google

Also, you can now pin and rename previous conversations, and you can export code generated by Bard to more places. You can also share responses with friends and upload images with your Bard prompts so Bard analyzes those images and takes them into account for its responses.

If you want to read through all the changes done by Bard in its latest update, make sure to read the full blog post at the source link below. And of course, give Bard a shot by going to the Bard homepage and signing up.