How do you satisfy your curiosity? If you’re a fan of the Vsauce YouTube Channel, chances are you’ve subscribed to the quarterly Curiosity Box and have been privy to a number of quirky and unique gizmos and gadgets. Among them is a set of denary dice specifically crafted by the Curiosity Box team.

As part of the Autumn 2023 Curiosity Box, the denary dice is a set of 10 custom-made dice designed to celebrate geometry. No two dice are alike in the set, with each one including more and more sides for the die to land on. The set starts with an oblong die labeled with a red “1” and each subsequent die has more sides. The purpose? To show how the geometry of each dice affects how it will land. For example, the “1” die can only land in one position, while the three-sided die can land only on three sides.

The new item has been driving subscribers to the Curiosity Box, but it’s only one interactive and educational item in a box full of options. That’s the primary selling point of Vsauce’s quarterly box, with each box delivering an array of different items carefully curated or developed by Michael Stevens, the face of Vsauce and the Curiosity Box, and his team. Every item is included purposefully, whether it’s to scour the skies for constellations, piece together battery-powered gadgets, or use potatoes to conduct electricity.

The Curiosity Box doesn’t just stop at items made specifically for the box, either. Stevens contributes quite a bit of information through an included booklet that discusses each item, its purpose, and the broader topic of the contents of the box. The goal is to provide detailed insight into specific scientific topics while engaging the brain with interactive puzzles, brain games, and constructive kits.

Subscriptions to the Curiosity Box are available in quarterly and annual plans. There’s still time to subscribe and secure your set of exclusive denary dice, along with a portable sound visualizer and fun hurricane balls. A subscription runs $60 per quarterly box or $220 for a full year of boxes (four boxes) shipped directly to your door. Use How-to Geek’s exclusive code HOWTO and save 50% on your first box. The Curiosity Box is the simplest, most convenient way to let your curiosity drive your discovery.