Samsung sells a lot of smart TVs, from budget models with decent displays to large high-end models with almost every feature imaginable. The company’s latest TV is firmly in the latter category, but it’s still missing at least one must-have feature.

Samsung has announced the 2023 83-inch class OLED 4K TV (model 83S90C), as a new size option in the company’s OLED lineup, which already includes 55, 65, and 77-inch screens. It has most of the same features as the other options, including minimal bezels around the screen, HDR10+ support, 4K resolution, Dolby Atmos audio, AI-powered upscaling with Samsung’s “Neural Quantum Processor 4K,” four HDMI ports, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz with FreeSync Premium, and Wi-Fi 5.

The software experience is the usual Tizen OS found on all of Samsung’s other TVs. That means most streaming services should be available as apps without the need to plug in a streaming device, and you can use Bluetooth audio, Ambient Mode for when you’re not watching anything, and a mult-view feature that shows two inputs at once. Finally, a SolarCell Remote is included, which uses light and RF waves to stay charged instead of eating up coin cell batteries.

Unfortunately, there are some drawbacks to the TV. There’s no support at all for Dolby Vision HDR, just like all of Samsung’s other TVs, only HDR10+. That means some content, especially newer shows and movies, might look too dark in certain scenes or have other color balance problems. Also, Samsung did include an ATSC 3.0 tuner, so over-the-air 4K broadcasts should work with a connected antenna, but it’s not clear if that will work with stations using additional DRM encryption. If ATSC 3.0 is unavailable, the TV will fall back to regular antenna broadcasts that can’t go higher than 1080p.

The 2023 83-inch class OLED 4K TV has a starting retail price of $5,399.99, which is a lot of money to pay for a TV without Dolby Vision support. If you don’t mind an LED screen, something like the Sony 85-inch X90K is probably a better option, or the pricier Sony 77-inch XR A80L or LG Gallery Edition G2 if OLED is a must-have. If you’re still interested, you can buy it from Samsung’s website.