If privacy and security are absolute priorities, there’s no better place to look than Proton Drive for your files. The cloud storage service has been available for smartphones for some time now, and finally, the desktop version is officially available, letting you back up files from your PC.

Proton Drive, the cloud storage service developed by the Proton team that also made Proton Mail and Proton VPN, is now officially available for Windows. Proton Drive was available for your web browser, so you could technically use the service from your PC already. But you had to manually choose which files you wanted to backup, and if you added/modified any files, you needed to re-upload those into the service.

Now, the proper desktop client brings functionality that’s commonplace in the desktop clients for cloud storage services such as OneDrive and Google Drive, including an important one — syncronization. Users can officially sync files and folders to Proton Drive, ensuring that your locally-downloaded folders and files are always backed up in a secure, encrypted environment. The desktop version of Proton Drive also has all other features that have become synonymous with the service. These include end-to-end encryption for all your files as well as version history. You also get offline access to your files, letting you access and edit them even if you’re not connected to the internet.

The desktop version has been in the works for a long time. Back in the day, it was announced that the early access version of the Proton Drive app would be opened up in 2022, with a wider release this year. Both things happened on schedule, and users can now download the desktop version of Proton Drive right as we’re heading into the second half of the year.

While Proton Drive is free to use, some users will be bummed to know that the free version only offers 1GB of storage. That can, however, be changed by subscribing to Proton’s Unlimited premium tier, soon set to increase to $11.49 a month, which offers you benefits not only for Proton Drive, but across all of Proton’s services. A subscription will increase your online storage from 1GB all the way up to 500GB — a considerable improvement.

You can download the app now.