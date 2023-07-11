The main event today might be Amazon’s Prime Day sale, but there are some great discounts going on elsewhere, too. If you have an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, you might be interested in the Indie App Sales event, which includes over 100 great apps at a discount for two days.

The sales event has been organized by Matt Corey, the developer of Signals for HomeKit, Bills to Budget, and other apps, with a focus on software created by smaller teams. The home page explains, “Each of these apps is developed by an Indie App Developer – that can mean a lot of different things, but generally speaking, these are built by very small teams, or individuals either full time or part time. Indie App Developers are the epitome of small businesses, and sure do appreciate your support!”

The sales range from a lower app purchase price to discounted subscriptions or in-app purchases. You can check out the full list to see everything on offer. Most of the applications are only available on Mac, iPhone, or iPad, but many of them are multi-platform, and there are even a few Windows and Linux apps.

Some of the standout apps in the sale include the diff generator Kaleidoscope (40% off One Year with code PRIMEDAY2023), the spending and income management tool Spendy ($0.99, 67% off), the task manager and Kanban tool Tasks (20% off), Pi-hole Dashboard ($0.99, 50% off), and Mercury Weather (20% off the first year). In the world of AI tools, there’s the Stable Diffusion app AI Photo ($0.99, 70% off) and the ChatGPT Mac client MindMac (33% off lifetime with code PRIMEDAY2023). The three Windows-compatible apps include SQLPro Studio (first year free with code INDIE), Rad Reader for RSS ($4.95, 34% off), and the data encryption tool Cryptomator (33% off with code PRIMEDAY2023). Those last two applications also have Linux OS versions available.

The full list is available on GitHub, and it’s definitely worth a look — you’ll probably find a great utility or game you didn’t know you needed. The list also includes the social media accounts for each app’s developers, so you can keep up with announcements or their other updates, if you want.