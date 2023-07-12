Even if you missed out on day one of Prime Day, there’s no need to worry—there are still plenty of great deals and products available on day two. Today you’ll be able to get top deals on the Google Pixel 7 Pro, a Razer gaming laptop, a high-end graphics card, and much more.

Google Pixel 7 Pro For $749 ($250 Off) — Best Price

The latest smartphones are always a pricey investment, so Prime Day is a, well, prime time to get your hands on the Google Pixel 7 Pro without paying full price. One of the best Android phones on the market, this smartphone boasts the ability to pair with just about any major carrier, be it Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and beyond. You even have the option to switch carriers and change your data plan at any time, should the need arise. Another notable feature of this smartphone is its new-and-improved camera. Not only does it have an ultrawide lens with autofocus for clearer, less blurry photos and videos, but it also boasts a 5x telephoto lens with 30x Super Res Zoom, so you can zoom in 20 to 30 times and still capture high-resolution images. The Google Pixel 7 Pro is no slouch when it comes to durability and battery life, either. It’s resistant to water, dust, and scratches, and the battery can last more than 24 hours on a single charge (up to 72 hours when in Extreme Battery Saver mode).

Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop For $1,999.99 ($1,200 Off) — Best Price

Gaming consoles like Xboxes and Playstations are great, but there’s something to be said about the lightweight portability that gaming laptops offer. If you want a compact and convenient way to bring your favorite games on the go, you won’t want to pass on this deal on the Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop. Perfect for those who want a 17-inch screen over narrower options, this laptop has plenty of display width for your favorite games or shows yet is still plenty slender and sleek. It offers both high resolution (1440p) and a high refresh rate, so motion blur shouldn’t be an issue at all with this laptop. It also runs 50% faster than the previous generation of Razer gaming laptops, plus has quieter fans and eight high-fidelity speakers for superior audio. And if you want to use it as a desktop replacement instead of a travel laptop, the Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop is more than up to the task thanks to its multiple ports—nine slots total, which include an HDMI 2.1 port, two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, and three USB-A— which allow you to customize and accessorize this laptop to your heart’s content.

ASUS TUF 4080 OC Edition Graphics Card For $1,179.99 ($220 Off)

If you’re in need of a new computer graphics card to enhance your PC, the ASUS TUF 4080 OC Edition Graphics Card is well worth a look. Especially ideal for gamers, this graphics card offers twice the performance and power efficiency compared to previous models. The 4th Generation Tensor Cores deliver up to two times the AI performance, while the 3rd Generation RT Cores provide up to two times the ray tracing performance, resulting in more realistic and immersive graphics overall. It also features scaled-up axial-tech fans in order to provide 23% more airflow, greatly reducing the risk of overheating even during a marathon gaming session. Coupled with its military-grade capacitors rated for 20K hours at 105C and its metal exoskeleton, the ASUS TUF 4080 Graphics Card has excellent durability and reliability for a longer service life in addition to its top-notch performance.

More Deals This Week

With Prime Day in full swing, there are, naturally, plenty of other great tech deals available for both devices and accessories. In addition to the savings above, you’ll be able to save big on mechanical keyboards, headphones and earbuds, smartwatches, and more.