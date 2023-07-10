Microsoft’s Game Pass Ultimate subscription gives you access to many PC and Xbox games for one monthly cost, and the company used to offer a one-month trial for just $1. Thankfully, that offer has returned.

If you’re not familiar with Game Pass Ultimate, it’s perhaps one of the very best gaming subscriptions out there if you happen to own either an Xbox Series X/S or a gaming PC. It includes over a hundred games that are immediately available for playing without having to actually purchase them, with new games constantly being added every month so you’re never actually bored with what you have in your library.

The same selection of games is available with the standard Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass experience, but the Ultimate version brings additional perks. For one, you can also get in-game content and other kinds of discounts and offers, as well as the benefits of Xbox Live Gold. You also get access to Xbox Cloud Gaming which will, provided you have a stable and fast Internet connection, let you play games without having to download them or even fire up a console, right from the comfort of your smartphone or your web browser.

In addition, if you’re a fan of Electronic Arts titles, your Game Pass subscription also comes with access to an EA Play membership, which will give you extra perks such as early access to specific titles and a collection of games to try out. This is usually a $4.99/month value on its own and can be a good addition if you’re fond of games such as Apex Legends, Titanfall 2, FIFA 23, or Madden NFL 23.

The Game Pass Ultimate subscription is usually $16.99/month after it was increased from $14.99, while PC Game Pass is $9.99 a month. Microsoft had, for years, offered users to try out the service for a month for just $1, before abruptly killing the offer just over three months ago. Now, though, it’s back for both Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, so if you’re on the fence about maybe trying Game Pass out, you can see if you like it by taking advantage of the offer. Once the introductory month is over, you’ll begin paying full price for the subscription you selected.