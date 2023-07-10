Back in 2020, Apple launched the very first model of the MacBook Air with the M1 processor. Now, the base configuration of the M1 MacBook Air is at its lowest price ever of $750.

The MacBook Air M1 might be coming up to three years old right now, but it’s still a great computer. The laptop is one of the last in Apple’s lineup to come with an “older-style” design — there is no MagSafe to be seen here, nor there’s a display notch. There is, however, the M1 CPU, which is not only the first Apple-made custom Mac CPU (Apple has been making chips for its phones and tablets for years, but it only just took the leap into Macs in 2020), but it’s still very performant even today.

The M1 chip slower than the M2, sure, but the difference isn’t as big as you might think it is. According to Apple’s slides, the M2 is just 18% faster than the M1, and in GPU performance, you can expect a 35% increase in performance. Of course, these numbers do mean that the M2 is the better purchase if you’re planning to pay full price, but Apple has kept the M1 model of the MacBook Air on its lineup for a reason. It serves as a cheaper option for people who would like to try out a Mac with Apple silicon, but would rather save some money. After all, the M2 MacBook Air starts at $1,099 for the 13-inch version and $1,299 for the 15-inch version. It’s not exactly budget-friendly for many.

The MacBook Air M1 was launched at a $999 price point back in 2020, and you can still buy it for that price from Apple’s own store. However, it’s frequently discounted these days — you can usually grab one for $899, and it’s even been down to as low as $799. Right now, though, you can get one from Amazon for $749, an all-time low and a 25% discount on one of Apple’s best products. It might be the company’s entry-level laptop, but it’s still an amazing purchase even today.

Apple or Amazon hasn’t mentioned when the current sale price will end, or how much supply is available.