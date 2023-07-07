If you’ve been looking for a tiny PC, you might have come across many different options by this point. There are plenty out there, but ASUS makes some of the best. And its newly-announced one might just be what you need if you need something powerful but compact.

ASUS has just announced the ExpertCenter PN64-E1, the latest member of its tiny PC family. And despite its relatively small footprint, it’s packing a kick. At first glance, we can see that this PC is slightly taller than other tiny PCs we’ve shown belonging to ASUS’ ExpertCenter range. And while the size difference is minimal, it makes for a big difference given that this PC fits Intel’s Raptor Lake-H 13th gen CPUs. These are Intel’s most powerful mobile chips at the moment, and they’re pretty much the best you can put on these small PCs.

In particular, this PC is available with a choice of either an Intel Core i5-13500H or an Intel Core i7-13700H. Both CPUs should serve you well and give you plenty of horsepower if your workflow requires it. As for other specifications, you can put up to 64GB of DDR5 memory with two SODIMM slots (taking a max of 32GB each), and the computer gives you, in addition, one 2.5-inch bay for either a hard drive or an SSD and two m.2 2280 slots for PCI Express Gen 4 SSDs.

In terms of connectivity, this PC gets two HDMI 2.1 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 port and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a 2.5 gigabit Ethernet port, a power connector, and one configurable port (which is a DisplayPort by default but can be swapped out to something else). We mentioned that the PC was slightly taller, and it’s because it fits a fan for active cooling and a “self-cleaning system” that should take care of ejecting dust out of the PC and thus extending its lifespan.

This tiny PC starts at $499 for the i5 model, while the i7 model goes up to $649. Both models are now available for purchase, so if you’d like to give a tiny PC a spin, this is probably the perfect time to do so.