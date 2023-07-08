UFC 290
You can stream UFC 290's main card for an extra fee only on ESPN+, which is included with the Disney Bundle. Preliminary bouts will stream on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass as well as on ESPN and ABC, which are available with many live-TV streaming subscriptions.

Two championships are on the line at UFC 290, broadcast from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on July 8, 2023. Here’s how and where to stream it live.

How to Stream UFC 290 Live in the United States

The UFC 290 main card streams exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. Existing subscribers to ESPN+ ($9.99 per month or $99.99 per year) or the Disney Bundle (featuring ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu for $12.99+ per month) can purchase UFC 290 for an additional $79.99. New subscribers can get UFC 290 plus a year of ESPN+ for $124.98.

It’s champion versus champion as current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski faces interim champion Yair Rodriguez in a battle for the featherweight title. The flyweight title is also on the line, as current champion Brandon Moreno faces challenger Alexandre Pantoja. The UFC 290 main card also includes a middleweight bout between Robert Whittaker and Dricus du Plessis, a lightweight bout between Jalin Turner and Dan Hooker, and a middleweight bout between Bo Nickal and Val Woodburn.

All subscribers to ESPN+ and the Disney Bundle can stream the preliminary bouts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The preliminary bouts will also air on both ESPN and ABC, which are available via live-TV streaming services, including DirecTV Stream ($74.99+ per month after a five-day free trial), Fubo ($74.99+ per month after a three-day free trial), Hulu + Live TV ($69.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial), Sling TV ($40+ per month), Vidgo ($69.99+ per month), and YouTube TV ($72.99 per month after a seven-day free trial).

The early preliminary bouts stream on UFC Fight Pass ($9.99 per month or $95.99 per year) at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

Bypass Geographic Restrictions With a VPN

If you live outside the United States or are traveling abroad, and you still want to stream UFC 290 on ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, or a live-TV streaming service, your best option is to use a VPN. With a VPN, you can bypass geographical restrictions and stream UFC 290 on its designated platforms.

ExpressVPN is our choice for the best overall VPN and the best VPN for streaming. It’s a quick and easy way to watch UFC 290, wherever you’re located. Here’s how to get started:

  1. Download ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server located in the United States.
  3. Head to ESPN+ to purchase the main card broadcast, or sign in to your ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, or live-TV streaming service account to watch the preliminary bouts. You will need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code.

ExpressVPN also offers a free trial, so if you aren’t satisfied with the service, you can cancel right after watching UFC 290.

