Ready to save? Prime Day has begun, and we’ve picked out some of the best deals so you don’t have to sift through the thousands of items on sale.
Best Amazon Product Deals
Best TV and Streaming Deals
Best Audio Deals
Best Computer and PC Accessory Deals
Best Storage Deals
Best Smart Home Deals
Best Smartphone, Smartwatch, and Tablet Deals
More Amazon Prime Day Deals
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is live! Taking place on July 11 and 12, Prime Day aims to offer customers with some of the best sales, lightning deals, and more of the year. But, that is a lot to look through, and many don’t have the time to scour the massive sales page to find the products they want to spend their hard-earned cash on.
That’s where we come in. Our curated Prime Day deals roundup picks out some of the best deals available, so you don’t need to dig through it all yourself. That’s not all, though—you can also subscribe to the How-To Geek Deals newsletter for even more deals year round!
Just remember, to take advantage of some of these deals, you need Amazon Prime. If you need a subscription, we have some ways to grab Prime for cheap.
Note: While we’ll check and update this list throughout Prime Day, some deals may sell out or expire between updates. We’ll remove those expired deals as we see them and add new ones, so keep checking throughout the event for the most up-to-date sales!
Best Amazon Product Deals
If there’s one thing you know will be on a great discount for Prime Day, it’ll be a lot of Amazon’s products. From Echo Dots to Kindles and more, there’s a good chance an Amazon item you’ve had your eye on is on sale.
- Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) for $29.99 ($30 off)
- Amazon Echo Pop for $17.99 ($22 off)
- Amazon Echo Studio for $154.99 ($45 off)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) for $81.98 ($73 off)
- Amazon Echo Show 15 (3rd Gen) for $214.98 ($97.99 off)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet for $74.99 ($75 off)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $24.99 ($30 off)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $109.99 ($30 off)
- Amazon Ring Alarm 8-piece kit (2nd Gen) for $149.99 ($100 off)
- Amazon Ring Video Doorbell for $54.99 ($45 off)
- Amazon Smart Thermostat for $55.99 ($24 off)
Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit
The Ring Alarm 8-piece kit is perfect for DIY homeowners looking to safeguard their homes. You can control everything from the Ring app.
Best TV and Streaming Deals
For Prime Day, you know Amazon products are going to be on sale, but you can also expect for there to be some fantastic deals on TVs and other streaming devices. If you want to avoid the Black Friday rush for a new television at a discount, this is one of your best chances.
- LG C2 42-Inch OLED evo Smart TV for $796.99 ($403 off)
- LG C2 55-Inch OLED evo Smart TV for $1096.99 ($403 off)
- LG C2 65-Inch OLED evo Smart TV for $1496.99 ($403 off)
- Sony 55-Inch X85K 4K Ultra HD TV for $778 ($121.99 off)
- Sony 65-Inch X85K 4K Ultra HD TV for $898 ($201.99 off)
- Sony 48-Inch A90K 4K BRAVIA XR OLED TV for $1398 ($101.99 off)
- Hisense 50-inch U6HF QLED 4K Smart Fire TV for $299.99 ($230 off)
- Hisense 58-inch U6 QLED 4K Smart Fire TV for $349.99 ($250 off)
- Epson Home Cinema LS11000 4K Projector for $3499.99 ($500 off)
- Roku Express HD Streaming Device for $19.99 ($10 off)
- Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Player for $27 ($12.99 off)
- Roku Streambar 4K Media Player for $89.99 ($40 off)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $24.99 ($30 off)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $109.99 ($30 off)
- Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K) for $39.99 ($10 off)
While it’s invite-only, the Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series 4K is only $99.99 for Prime Day—75% off the full price! If you’re interested, make sure to sign up for the invite, you may get lucky.
Fire TV Stick 4K Max Steaming Device
This version of Amazon's streaming device comes with Wi-Fi 6 and 4K streaming capabilities.
Best Audio Deals
If you want good audio, typically, you have to pay a pretty penny for it. When it comes to Prime Day, though, you can score big savings on some of the best speakers, headphones, home theater systems, and plenty more!
- JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth Speaker for $39.95 ($10 off)
- Tribit StormBox Blast Portable Speaker for $169.99 ($100 off)
- Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker for $74.99 ($25 off)
- Sony SRS-XE200 X-Series Bluetooth Speaker for $98 ($31.99 off)
- Skullcandy Indy Evo Earbuds for $23.99 ($46 off)
- Skullcandy Sesh Evo Earbuds for $24.90 ($25.09 off)
- 1MORE EVO Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $119.99 ($50 off, clip coupon on page)
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds 2 for $89.99 ($60 off)
- OneOdio A70 Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for $34.39 ($20.60 off)
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $299 ($80 off)
- Steelseries Arctis 9 Wireless Headset for $109.99 ($90 off)
- Victrola Re-Spin Suitcase Vinyl Record Player for $69.99 ($30 off)
- Fluance Ai41 Speakers for $199.97 ($50.02 off)
- LG S95QR Sound Bar with Surround Speakers for $996.99 ($803 off)
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
With great audio and active noise cancelling, these Boses headphones are a great purchase, especially on a Prime Day discount.
Best Computer and PC Accessory Deals
Computers are not cheap, but they’re practically essential in the modern world. Whether you need a laptop for work, a new component for your gaming PC, or simply a new keyboard, we have you covered.
- Apple 2020 MacBook Air (M1 Chip) for $749 ($250 off)
- Intel Core i9-13900K 24-Core Processor for $569.80 ($60.19 off)
- ASUS ROG Strix LC II AIO Liquid CPU Cooler for $189.99 ($40 off)
- SAMSUNG Odyssey G7 Series 32-Inch WQHD Monitor for $549.99 ($250 off)
- ARZOPA A1 Gamut Slim Portable Monitor for $74.99 ($25 off, clip coupon on store page)
- Cherry KW 9100 Wireless Mac Keyboard for $59.99 ($20 off)
- DROP Marvel Iron Man Custom MT3 Keycap Set for $49 ($81 off)
- UGREEN USB C-Hub for $23.09 ($9.90 off)
- TP-Link Deco AX3000 Outdoor Mesh Wi-Fi Router for $129.99 ($20 off)
Apple 2020 MacBook Air with M1 CPU
The MacBook Air with M1 might be getting a little older by this point, but it's still a great machine even today --- and with this discount, there's never been a better time to get into the macOS ecosystem.
Best Storage Deals
We can always use more storage. Even if you think you have enough, it’s always best to have more than you think you need—you never know when you suddenly need to download a bunch of 4K videos or back up a failing drive. Instead of waiting until the last minute and paying full price, pick up something on a Prime Day discount and be prepared.
- SABRENT Rocket 4 Plus 1TB Internal SSD for $79.99 ($20 off)
- SAMSUNG 980 PRO 2TB Internal SSD for $99.99 ($39.01 off)
- Seagate FireCuda 530 2TB Internal SSD for $184.99 ($35 off)
- WD_BLACK SN850X 1TB Internal SSD with Heatsink for $66.11 ($113.88 off)
- SAMSUNG T7 500GB Portable SSD for $49.99 ($45 off)
- SAMSUNG T7 Shield 1TB Portable SSD for $74.99 ($85 off)
- SAMSUNG PRO Plus 256GB microSD Card for $19.99 ($10 off)
SAMSUNG T7 Shield 1TB Portable SSD
This rugged, portable SSD will keep your data safe---nor will it break the second it's jostled the wrong way.
Best Smart Home Deals
Looking to start or expand on your smart home? Prime Day is a perfect time to get the smart products you’ve been eyeing—whether you use the Alexa ecosystem or not.
- Google Indoor Nest Security Cam 1080p (Wired) for $69.99 ($30 off)
- Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) for $119.99 ($60 off)
- Amazon Ring Alarm 8-piece kit (2nd Gen) for $149.99 ($100 off)
- Amazon Ring Video Doorbell for $54.99 ($45 off)
- Wyze Bulb Color 4-Pack for $39.98 ($10 off)
- Nanoleaf Lines Smart Lights for $159.99 ($40 off)
- Nanoleaf Shapes Smart Lights for $159.99 ($40 off)
- Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) for $29.99 ($30 off)
- Amazon Echo Studio for $154.99 ($45 off)
- Roborock RockDock-S7 MaxV Ultra Robot Vacuum for $1059.99 ($340 off)
- iRobot Roomba 621 Robot Vacuum for $189.99 ($60 off)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) for $81.98 ($73 off)
- Amazon Echo Show 15 (3rd Gen) for $214.98 ($97.99 off)
- Amazon Smart Thermostat for $55.99 ($24 off)
Nanoleaf Light Panels
Let someone pick whatever color they want and change the mood in a room instantly.
Best Smartphone, Smartwatch, and Tablet Deals
If you need a new phone, Prime Day is surprisingly a good time to take advantage of some deals on some of the best smartphones available—even if it’s something you wouldn’t consider looking at! You can also save on tablets, smartwatches, and other smartphone accessories, if that’s what you’re looking for.
- OnePlus 11 Unlocked Smartphone (128GB) for $599.99 ($100 off)
- OnePlus Nord N200 Unlocked Smartphone (64GB) for $149.99 ($50 off)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) for $219 ($30 off)
- Apple Watch Series 8 for $359 ($70 off)
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 5 for $199 ($80.99 off)
- Ticwatch E3 Smartwatch for $129.99 ($70 off)
- Apple iPad (9th Generation) for $269.99 ($59.01 off)
- Apple iPad (10th Generation) for $399 ($50 off)
- Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) for $399 ($100 off)
- Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) for $499.99 ($99.01 off)
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th Generation) for $1049 ($50 off)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet for $74.99 ($75 off)
- Apple Pencil (1st Generation) for $79.00 ($20 off)
- Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) for $89 ($40 off)
- Anker 20W USB Type-C Charger for $14.99 ($4.28 off)
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
The Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) is the best stylus available for your iPad. This latest iteration features wireless charging, palm rejection, and an intuitive touch interface.
More Amazon Prime Day Deals
Looking for more great deals? Check out these great products on discount!
- Coway Airmega AP1512HH(W) Air Purifier for $149.99 ($80 off)
- Fanttik X8 Portable Tire Inflator for $49.99 ($49.98 off)
- Polaroid Now 2nd I-Type Instant Camera for $128.95 ($21.04 off)
- APC UPS 1500VA Battery Backup Surge Protector for $247 ($69.24)
- UGREEN PowerRoam 1200 Portable Power Station for $749 ($250 off)
- Xbox Core Controller for $54 ($5.99 off)
Polaroid Now 2nd Generation I-Type Instant Camera + Film Bundle
If you're looking for a fun way to take photos while out or on vacation, Polaroid's Instant Camera works just like the cameras of yesteryear and will give you physical photos to share.
- › Save Up to $1,199 on BLUETTI Portable Power Stations for Prime Day
- › ChatGPT vs. GPT 3: What’s the Difference?
- › The MacBook M1 Air Is Still The Best Computer I’ve Ever Owned
- › Make the Most of Prime Day with These Simple Tips and Tricks
- › You Can (Once Again) Get Game Pass Ultimate for $1
- › Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet Review: A Portable Multimedia Library