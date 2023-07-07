Prime Day is almost upon us, and the savings have already started rolling in. Going into the weekend, you’ll be able to get the lowest prices ever on Sabrent’s 1TB Internal SSD, a mechanical gaming keyboard from Corsair, more than half off the WD_BLACK 1TB Internal Gaming SSD, and much more.

Sabrent 1TB Rocket 4 Plus Internal SSD For $79.99 ($20 Off) — Best Price Ever

If you find yourself constantly running short on storage space, the Sabrent 1TB Rocket 4 Plus Internal SSD is an excellent solution– especially if you need more storage space for your PS5 since it meets Sony’s NVMe specifications. It offers 1TB of storage, read speeds of 7,000 MB/s, and write speeds of 5,300 MB/s so you know you’re getting quick and efficient performance speeds. It’s also designed to consume less power when in use, so you get all of the speed you need without draining your device’s battery in the process. The Sabrent 1TB Internal SSD also features Advanced Wear Leveling to extend its service life, plus Bad Block Management and Error Correction Code for a more efficient performance overall, giving you even better bang for your buck.

Corsair K60 Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard For $74.99 ($35 Off) — Best Price Ever

Mechanical keyboards offer a level of customization that ordinary keyboards can’t match, making them ideal for gaming PCs, and the Corsair K60 Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is an excellent option if you want to add one to your gaming station. Like any good mechanical keyboard, it allows you to customize the keys and bright underglow lighting to your exact liking. The lighting also reacts automatically to actions in your game while you’re playing for a little extra touch of immersion. The frame is made of aluminum for nice sturdiness and durability without extra weight or bulkiness, and the thick, rigid keycaps also offer resistant to wear and tear and fading. As an added bonus, the Corsair K60 Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard comes with a removable magnetic palmrest made from soft leatherette to give your hands a little extra cushioning and support for marathon gaming sessions.

WD_BLACK 1TB Internal Gaming SSD For $69.99 ($110 Off)

If you need extra storage space for gaming, you won’t want to pass up this deal on the WD_BLACK 1TB Internal Gaming SSD. Another SSD that pairs well with the PS5, it offers 1TB of extra storage space and performance speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s so you know you’ll be spending less time staring at loading screens and more time gaming. It not only has Adaptive Thermal Management but comes with its own heatsink to help prevent overheating, so you won’t have to spend extra money on purchasing a separate heatsink. The WD_BLACK 1TB Internal Gaming SSD also supports Microsoft’s DirectStorage technology for future games, which further improves loading times.

More Deals This Week

With Prime Day only a few days away, there are plenty of other tech devices and accessories on sale going into this weekend. From deals on Ultimate Ears’ waterproof bluetooth speaker and the second generation Apple Pencil to the lowest price ever on a Gaomon drawing tablet and more, you’ll have no trouble saving money, even before Prime Day officially begins.