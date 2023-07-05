Apple has been selling the 10th Generation iPad for a while now, but the 9th Gen model is still sold as a budget alternative. Now, you can get the 9th Gen model for just $250, matching the previous all-time low price.

The 2021 iPad, also known as the 9th Generation iPad or 10.2-inch iPad, is Apple’s current entry-level tablet. It has 64 GB of internal storage, a 10.2-inch screen, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), an 8 MP rear camera, a 12 MP front-facing camera, and stereo speakers. It has a physical home button, which contains the Touch ID sensor for biometric authentication, just like the current iPhone SE and older iPhones and iPads — newer iPhones and iPads have Face ID and/or a side fingerprint scanner.

The 9th Gen iPad is powered by an A13 Bionic chip, which was also used in the iPhone 11 and second-gen iPhone SE. That chipset is getting pretty old, and it makes the long-term support of this tablet an open question. This year’s iOS 17 update will support the 6th Gen iPad, which used an even older A10 chip, as well as all models after that, including the 9th Gen iPad. We don’t know what the software support situation will be with iOS 18 in 2024 or beyond.

Apple iPad (9th Generation) The 9th Gen iPad is a little old at this point, but it's still one of the best options for a new tablet for streaming, basic productivity, web browsing, and light gaming. The full discount on Amazon doesn't show up until the checkout page.

The other main downside to this model is the data and charging port. This model uses a Lightning connector for charging and data transfer, instead of the USB Type-C connector found on newer iPads, Macs, and many other devices. That might not be a big deal if you’re firmly in the iPhone ecosystem, since iPhones have the same port, but it makes interoperability with other devices more annoying.

On the bright side, since this is an iPad, and it has been available for about two years now, there’s a wide array of accessories available from Apple and third-party companies. Apple’s own Smart Keyboard is also on sale right now, though that’s not the best option for productivity, since it doesn’t have an integrated trackpad — you have to raise your arm to touch the screen. The Logitech Rugged Combo 3 is one alternative. The 9th Gen iPad is also compatible with the 1st Gen Apple Pencil (but not the second!), which is handy for handwritten notes, sketching, or just having a more precise pointer.