There’s always some great summer sales around the Fourth of July, including in the technology sector. And even though the holiday itself is over, there are still some great deals out there, from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Apple Watch Series 8, Samsung’s 980 PRO 2TB SSD, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 For $199.99 ($80 Off) — Best Price Ever

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is one of the best smartwatches of 2023, especially if you have an Android phone, rather than an iPhone, to pair with it. Boasting modern style, nine different colors to choose from, and high-quality construction, it offers a wide range of fitness and health tracking benefits for which smartwatches have become known. You can use the Samsung Health app to keep tabs on a wide variety of different workouts as well as your heart rate, blood pressure, sleep cycle, body composition stats, and more. The sleep tracker is especially effective, as the Advanced Sleep Coaching feature not only keeps tabs on your sleep cycle but analyzes them in order to help you develop better sleeping habits. It’s also water-resistant so you don’t have to worry about sweat ruining the watch or getting caught in a sudden rainstorm while jogging. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 also has an enhanced GPS with voice navigation to help you find your way and an improved battery that should last you all day.

Apple Watch Series 8 For $373 ($56 Off)

If you’re an iPhone or Apple user and looking to buy a new smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 8 just might be the one for you. Like any smartwatch works its salt, it’ll keep track of your heart rate, oxygen, activity levels, and other exercise metrics, while the built-in Workout helps you workout, train, and work towards your fitness goals. Apple offers a free three-month trial of Apple Fitness+ when you buy this smartwatch, giving you access to a wider range of workouts and fitness classes right on your wrist. It also happens to be swim-proof and highly water resistant so you can wear it for water-based workouts too, from swimming laps in the pool to kayaking to water aerobics and beyond. Even if you aren’t looking for a smartwatch to help improve your fitness, this smartwatch should still suit your needs nicely. Whether you want to receive calls and texts, pay for purchases via Apple Pay with just a flick of your wrist, access thousands of apps in the Apple store, or track your sleep cycle, the Apple Watch Series 8 has you covered. It even offers fall and crash detection in order to enhance your personal safety.

Samsung 980 PRO 2TB SSD For $99.99 ($45.01 Off) — Best Price Ever

If you’re in the market for some extra storage space for your laptop or desktop computer, you won’t want to pass on this deal for the Samsung 980 PRO 2TB SSD, especially if you use your PC for gaming. One of our favorite gaming SSDs, it offers read and write speeds up to 7,000 Mb/s and 5,000 Mb/s, plus PCIe Gen 4 technology for faster bandwidth even in the middle of a heavy-duty gaming session. To maintain a more stable performance, this SSD is equipped with a nickel coating for effective heat management. It also features a heat spreader label that helps regulate the temperature of the NAND chip, ensuring reliable operation even during intensive usage. As an added bonus, Samsung gives you a complimentary two-month Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan with your purchase and registration of the Samsung 980 PRO 2TB SSD.

