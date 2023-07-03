The Samsung T7 Shield is our pick for the best rugged external SSD, thanks to its fast performance and durable design. Now you can pick one up for $75, the lowest recorded price yet.

This is a compact external SSD, measuring in at 3.5 inches long, 2.3 inches wide, and half an inch in depth. The main selling point here, and the main difference compared to the regular Samsung T7 SSD, is the ruggedized shell that protects it from drops and some spills. It has IP65 water and dust resistance, so it should survive splashes of water or a fall into dirt, but it won’t last long submerged in water.

The model on sale has a storage capacity of 1TB, with rated sequential read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and sequential writes of up to 1,000 MB/s. That’s not nearly as fast as the best NVMe SSDs, but it’s still much faster than an external spinning hard disk, any SATA-based SSD, or most flash drives. There’s a USB Type-C connector for connecting to a computer, and Samsung includes both C-to-C and C-to-A cables in the box.

We gave the drive an Editor’s Choice award in our Samsung T7 Shield review, thanks to its great design and fast performance. The original price point was undoubtedly a lot of money, but it has gone on sale several times since then, and now it’s at the lowest price yet.