You’d think merging PDFs would be easier. There are a few tools for the job, but now Microsoft has just added PDF merging to the Microsoft 365 app, making it easier than ever.

If you ever find yourself in need of merging PDFs for whatever reason, now you can do so through the mobile Microsoft 365 app, and you don’t even need an online connection. All you need to do is go into the app, enter the “Choose Files” page, select the PDFs you want to merge, and click “Next.” From there, all you need to do is tap “Merge PDFs” and you’re done. You can choose the order of the PDFs you want to merge if you wish to do so beforehand, too.

There are a few catches. Namely, it’s a paywalled feature: to use it, you’ll need a Microsoft 365 subscription. But once that’s done, or you have one already (because it’s a pretty great deal), you’ll be able to merge PDFs to your heart’s rhythm. It’s also worth noting that this feature is new for the Android app, but the iPhone and iPad version of Microsoft 365 added it back in 2021.

If you have a Microsoft 365 subscription and you have a few PDFs to merge, make sure to update your app and take advantage of this feature now.