Gfycat is one of the largest repositories of GIFs and short videos, but services like Tenor and Giphy have given it some competition. Now, the service is shutting down, and taking its entire library of GIFs with it.

Gfycat has published a message on the site’s home page, stating “the Gfycat service is being discontinued. Please save or delete your Gfycat content by visiting https://www.gfycat.com and logging in to your account. After September 1, 2023, all Gfycat content and data will be deleted from gfycat.com.” That gives you a little under two months to save any content you care about.

The shutdown isn’t entirely surprising, since its security certificates temporarily expired back in May, which is usually a sign that no one is paying close attention to a service. Snap, the company behind Snapchat, has owned Gfycat for a few years. Snap has been struggling to make money for the past few years, and the sever bills for hosting countless GIFs and videos are likely expensive. Still, this is a massive loss — many of the reaction GIFs hosted on Gfycat have been mirrored elsewhere, but Gfycat was also used as a hosting platform for short clips and animations in many news articles and gaming forums.

It’s even more annoying that Gfycat doesn’t provide an easy way to save uploads, especially in a bulk operation. You have to go to each page, make sure the quality is set to “HD,” then right-click on the video and save it as a file. You can also use tools like youtube-dl or youtube-dl-gui for the job, but you still have to give them the URL for each page.