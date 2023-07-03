AMD’s 3D V-Cache technology manages to bring a considerable performance boost to its CPUs. There’s one small problem: it’s only available for AMD’s highest-end chips. That’s changing now, as AMD is launching the Ryzen 5 5600X3D.

The new Ryzen 5 is the cheapest CPU so far to feature AMD’s 3D V-Cache tech, which sees CPUs stack multiple layers of 3D V-Cache to increase the L3 cache manifold. Thanks to this technology, the Ryzen 5 5600X3D features 96MB of L3 cache, the same amount that comes with the legendary Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

So what’s the catch? Namely, it’s the fact that it’s a Zen 3 CPU rather than a Zen 4 one. This is a chip belonging to the Ryzen 5000 family, first released in 2020, and using the older AM4 socket. This isn’t a bad thing on its own — AMD’s older chips are still on sale and still make for great CPUs, especially if you’re on a budget. AM4 motherboards have also gotten cheaper with the release of AM5 ones.

This is likely the market AMD is trying to tap into — it can be a great option if you’re looking to get a CPU that provides an amazing bang for your buck. If you have a Ryzen 5 5600X-powered PC, this could also be a great drop-in upgrade that will surely provide a considerable boost in gaming performance.

The CPU will be available exclusively at Micro Center, so be prepared to buy your chip in person or on the company’s online store. It’ll become available on July 7 for a $220.