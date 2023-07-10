Roku makes some of the best streaming devices around, especially if you want a way to watch your favorite stuff without the extra complexity of a Google TV or Fire TV device. Several Roku streaming sticks are now on sale.

Let’s start with the cheapest option. The Roku Express is Roku’s most entry-level option, which still provides you with access to a vast library of content available to stream immediately and in a fast manner, thanks to dual-band Wi-Fi. It’s usually $29.99, but for today, you’ll be able to find it for just $19.99 — a whopping 33% off.

Want a step up from that? The Roku Express 4K+ serves as a more robust alternative to that, providing you with 4K streaming in addition to all the features the regular Roku Express offers. That one is usually a $39.99 value, but you can grab one for $27.99 today, or $12 off.

But if you’re going to step up, you might as well go all the way up and get yourself a Roku Streaming Stick 4K. In addition to supporting 4K streaming, it’s also portable, letting you carry it around and bring it on vacation, or plug it into your TV and forget about it. That one is usually $49.99, but you can get $15 off on it today, bringing the price down to $34.99.

Finally, if you don’t care about portability at all and want something that will not only supercharge your streaming experience but also your entire setup, you might want to check out the Roku Streambar. At this point, you’re basically getting a whole soundbar that has 4K Roku integrated into it, making sure your shows and movies sound as crispy as they possibly can. It’s also the one with the biggest savings — while it’s usually a $129.99 value, you can get one now for just $89.99, or $40 off.

Roku says this sale will remain available until July 15, but stock could run out before then. If you’ve been itching to replace your smart TV’s software with a more reliable external solution, of if your “dumb” TV needs a new way to stream shows and movies, it might be a good idea to jump on these deals.