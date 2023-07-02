To resolve a 0x80070570 error on Windows, use a different installation drive, restart your PC, clear your update cache and then start the update, run Windows Update troubleshooter, redownload your file, or fix your drive's file system errors.

Getting a 0x80070570 error while installing the Windows operating system, using an app, or transferring files from one drive to another? The error may seem daunting at first, but there are ways to resolve it in all those scenarios. We’ll show you how to do just that.

What Causes Error 0x80070570?

Windows displays the 0x80070570 error when the system can’t read source data. This data could be your operating system on a bootable drive, your drive’s files, or your application files.

You may get the above error when updating Windows as well. In this case, it’s the faulty update or corrupted update cache that’s causing the problem.

How to Resolve a Windows 0x80070570 Error

Windows’ 0x80070570 error appears in many different scenarios, so you’ll have to use the fix that applies to your specific case to resolve your problem. Here are various ways to fix this issue on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC.

Use a Different Windows Installation Drive

If you’re getting the above error while installing the Windows operating system, ensure your bootable drive isn’t damaged. You can use another drive to install the OS.

For example, if you’re currently using a CD or DVD disc (which may be faulty), create and use a bootable USB flash drive to install Windows.

Basically, change the medium that you use for installing your operating system, and your issue will likely be resolved.

Reboot Your Windows PC

If your 0x80070570 error appears when you try to update Windows, give your PC a reboot and see if that fixes your problem. Your issue may have occurred due to a minor glitch on your system, which you can resolve by rebooting your machine.

To restart a Windows 11 or 10 PC, open the “Start” menu, select the “Power” icon, and choose “Restart.”

When Windows restarts, try installing your system update.

Clear the Update Cache and Then Install Your Windows Updates

If your PC continues to refuse to update, your update cache might be faulty. In this case, delete all your downloaded update files and let Windows re-look for those files on Microsoft’s servers. You don’t lose any personal files when you clear your Windows Update cache.

To do that, first, open “Run” by pressing Windows+R. In the box, type the following and press Enter:

services.msc

On the open window, find the “Windows Update” service. Right-click it and choose “Stop.” Keep the “Services” window open as you’ll return to it shortly.

Open “Run” again, type the following, and press Enter. This will take you to your Windows Update cache folder.

C:\Windows\SoftwareDistribution

Select all files in the open folder by pressing Ctrl+A. Then, right-click a selected file and choose “Delete” (a trash can icon).

Now that your update cache is cleared, return to the “Services” window. Right-click the “Windows Update” service and choose “Start.”

Update your Windows 11 or 10 PC as usual.

Run Windows Update Troubleshooter

If you still can’t update your PC, and keep getting a 0x80070570 error, use Windows’ built-in Update troubleshooter to find and fix your update problems. This tool finds the issues with your updates automatically, so you don’t have to do much.

To run the tool on Windows 11, head into Settings > System > Troubleshoot > Other Troubleshooters. Next to “Windows Update,” click “Run.”

On Windows 10, navigate to Settings > Update & Security > Troubleshoot > Additional Troubleshooters. Here, click “Windows Update” and choose “Run the Troubleshooter.”

Follow the on-screen instructions to resolve your update problems.

Redownload Your App or File

If you’re receiving an error 0x80070570 while installing or launching an app, the app’s files may be corrupted. Windows can’t read a corrupted file’s contents, leading to various error messages.

In this case, the best solution is to redownload your program’s installation files from its source. If yours is a popular app or game, download it from an alternate source and see if it works.

Fix File System Errors on Your Drive

If Windows displays a 0x80070570 error when you copy or move files from one drive to another, your drive may have file system errors. Such errors prevent you from adding data to your drive.

In this case, use Windows’ built-in disk checker to find and fix errors on your drive.

To use the tool, open File Explorer using Windows+E. Right-click your drive and choose “Properties.”

Access the “Tools” tab. In the “Error Checking” section, click “Check.”

Choose “Scan and Repair Drive” in the prompt.

Windows will scan your drive and find and fix file system errors for you.

And that’s how you get around a 0x80070570 error on a Windows 11 or 10 PC. Enjoy!

