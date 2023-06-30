If you want a cheap tablet for consuming media, Amazon’s Fire tablets are consistently among the top options. And if you were waiting to hop on a deal to get one of the best ones in the lineup, you’re in luck, as the Fire HD 10 tablet is now under $100.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet has a 10.1-inch display with a Full HD resolution and is currently the second-biggest tablet in Amazon’s lineup, only second to the recently-announced Fire HD 11. It comes with an octa-core SoC running at 2 GHz, 4GB of RAM, and up to 64GB of storage as well as up to 12 hours of battery life. It can also be topped up in 4 hours, which isn’t exactly fast, but given how this will be a device that you’ll use for streaming shows on Netflix and maybe the occasional game, it might just be fine.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet This Fire HD 10 tablet has a 10.1-inch display and is great for streaming movies and videos, and maybe even play the occasional casual game. And with this deal, it's more than half off its MSRP.

The 64GB Fire HD 10 has an MSRP of $189.99, and it has gone down from there a few times in the past. Right now, though, it can be bought for just $89.99 if you have a Prime subscription (you can sign up for a trial to claim this deal if you’d rather not use Prime for the long term), making for a great deal on one of the best budget tablets out there. You can buy two for the price of one, or you can buy one and use the rest of your budget to buy accessories for it.

Also, keep in mind this is the model with advertisements on the lock screen. You can remove them at any point for a small fee after you buy the tablet.