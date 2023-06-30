One of the biggest additions of Windows 11 was the inclusion of snap layouts, with the OS letting you resize windows in specific grid layouts with the click of a button. Now, Windows 11 will recommend specific layouts depending on which apps you’re using.

Right now, the way snap layouts work is that you select a layout and then manually choose the apps you want on the layout. While already a good approach, it could definitely be made easier. This is why the latest Insider build of Windows 11, version 23493, is adding snap layout suggestions. This will suggest specific snap layouts depending on the apps you’re using, so it’s just a matter of clicking on your desired option and having all apps snap into place on your screen.

If you’re a frequent multitasker (preferably with a big monitor) who happens to use snap layouts a lot on Windows 11, this can save you a few seconds of work. And if the suggestions aren’t of your liking, you can just choose a snap layout manually and choose the apps you want snapped in yourself.

This option is now available for Insiders on the Dev channel. You might need to wait a few months before this actually rolls out to all Windows 11 users.