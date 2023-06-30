The settings app on Windows has gone through several changes over the years, and still hasn’t fully replaced the legacy Control Panel. Now, Windows 11 is yet again redesigning its settings app — at least the homepage, that is.

The latest Insider build of Windows 11, build 23493, is introducing a redesigned Settings homepage that shows several of the settings you might want to modify, such as wallpapers, display, or sound. It also has tiles showing info on your Microsoft account, such as how much space you have left on your OneDrive account and whether or not you have an active subscription to Microsoft 365.

This redesigned page allows you to take quick action on parts of the operating system/your account that urgently need your attention. More importantly, it’ll adjust itself as it learns from you and your workflow, changing what cards it shows in a whim. The rest of the settings app will remain the same — it’s just the homepage that’s changing.

This is just rolling out to users on the Dev channel at the moment. Unless you want to deal with potentially deal-breaking bugs that might as well mess up your whole experience, you might want to wait for this to roll out to everyone in a timely manner, sometime within the next few months.