There are lots of storage brands out there, but Western Digital is one of the best when it comes to hard drives and solid state drives (but not NAS systems). If you want something reliable, inexpensive, and fast, this new WD Blue SSD might be the right choice.

Western Digital has just updated its Blue lineup with a new NVMe SSD, the SN580. It’s notable because it’s the first SSD in the WD Blue range to feature PCI Express Gen 4 connectivity in addition to nCache 4. This means that the drive should be amazingly fast for all kinds of purposes — this drive is marketed more towards professional uses than gaming, although you could still use one for game storage and most games wouldn’t have problems.

The drive itself is available with up to 2TB of capacity. It does have a few shortcomings that you need to be aware of, though. Namely, it’s a DRAM-less SSD, which means that it’ll have worse sustained performance compared to SSDs with a DRAM chip. But then again, it’s a cheap drive, so it’s bound to have some shortcomings.

WD Blue SN580 Gen 4 SSD This WD Blue SSD brings basic features, reliability, and perhaps more importantly, speed, with Gen 4 connectivity support on a budget.

The WD Blue SN580 starts at $27.99 for the 250GB capacity, while the 2TB model can go up to $109.99. It’s now available to purchase from Western Digital’s online store, as well as other stores like Amazon.