A trackpad is arguably the best way of interacting with macOS, so it can be frustrating when your trackpad isn’t working as expected. Here are some solutions, tips, and tricks for getting around any problems that may arise.

How to Fix Mac Trackpad Not Clicking

Modern Mac trackpads use haptic feedback to simulate clicks, which means they contain no moving parts. This makes them more reliable than the older models, where the mechanism could fail and cause the trackpad to stop clicking properly. The Force Touch haptic trackpad was introduced to the MacBook range in 2015.

If your trackpad is older than this, then it probably won’t use haptics. Once an older style trackpad has “collapsed,” so to speak, there’s not a lot you can do to repair it. The trackpad module requires replacement, so it’s time to get in touch with Apple or a service center to see what can be done. Alternatively, you can plug in a mouse or replacement trackpad.

If you have a Force Touch haptic trackpad, the feedback setting may be set too light. You can change this under System Settings > Trackpad using the “Click” slider. “Light” is very light, while “Firm” is much more prominent.

You can also tweak the double-click speed if this action doesn’t feel quite right. Head to System Settings > Accessibility > Pointer Control and move the “Double-click speed” slider until you’re happy with the results.

Enable Tap to Click on Mac to Solve Clicking Problems

If your older trackpad’s click mechanism has stopped working, or you simply prefer to control your Mac with a lighter touch, try enabling tap to click. You can do this under System Settings > Trackpad > Point & Click using the “Tap to click” toggle.

Once enabled, you can lightly tap the trackpad with the same amount of force you’d use on a touch device like a smartphone. Remember: this is a tap, not a click. This setting is ideal if you want your trackpad to be completely silent. It works for secondary clicks (right click) too.

How to Right Click on a Mac Trackpad

What Windows users refer to as a “right click” is commonly known as a “secondary click” on macOS. The feature works virtually identically, providing a context menu to access useful functions like copy, paste, delete, and more. By default, you can right-click by resting two fingers on the trackpad and clicking with one.

The trackpad will detect that there are two points of contact and automatically trigger a secondary click. Clicking with two fingers can be messy (particularly on older non-haptic trackpads). If you’re struggling, you can also hold the Control button on your keyboard and click with one finger, as you would normally.

You can change this behavior under System Settings > Trackpad > Point & Click using the “Secondary click” drop-down menu. Choose between the default setting of clicking or tapping with two fingers and tapping in the bottom-left or bottom-right corner (similar to how many Windows laptops implement the feature).

How to Drag with a Mac Trackpad

Dragging with touch interfaces has always been a bit awkward, even on Apple’s giant trackpads. The standard method of doing this on a MacBook or Magic Trackpad is to click and hold while swiping. It’s easiest if you use your thumb to hold whatever you’re clicking, then swipe with your index finger.

Unfortunately, it’s easy to accidentally let go of your item in the wrong place or press too hard with your thumb to accidentally trigger a Force Click. If you’re having trouble we recommend using an accessibility workaround called three finger drag.

Head to System Settings > Accessibility > Pointer Control and click on the “Trackpad Options” button. Under “Dragging style” choose “Three Finger Drag” then hit “OK” to confirm your choices. You can now use a light, three-finger swipe to grab files, windows, and more.

You don’t need to click when doing this. Use the same pressure you would normally use while moving your mouse pointer around (except with three fingers on the trackpad). It’s ideal for moving files around in Finder since you can take your fingers off the trackpad to reset your position without letting go of whatever you’re dragging.

Disable Force Click to Avoid Triggering Quick Look

Have you noticed that your trackpad has two clicks? The first is a standard click that you use to interact with the desktop, click on links in a web browser, and so on. If you press a little harder you’ll feel a second click, which triggers additional functions like Quick Look, Look up, and variable speed media controls.

Quick Look is useful for previewing files (you can also Force Click over a filename to rename a file), checking the definition or spelling of a word, or scrubbing through a movie in QuickTime. It’s only really useful if you remember it’s there and get into the habit of using it, though, so if you’re frequently triggering it by accident, then you may want to disable it.

You can do this under System Settings > Trackpad > Point & Click by toggling “Force Click and haptic feedback” off.

Unresponsive Mac Trackpad? Disconnect Other Pointing Devices

If your trackpad isn’t responsive at all, try unplugging any other pointing devices (like a mouse) that you have connected. If your trackpad magically springs to life, you probably have it set to ignore the trackpad whenever a similar device is connected. You can change this setting under System Settings > Accessibility > Pointer Control using the “Ignore built-in trackpad when mouse or wireless trackpad is present” setting.

This setting is useful if you suspect your trackpad is behaving erratically or you frequently tap it without meaning to.

Reverse Your Mac’s Scrolling Behavior

Does your Mac trackpad seem to scroll backward? By default, Apple enables “natural” scrolling which mimics the sort of scrolling you see on a smartphone or tablet. This uses two fingers to “grab” the content to scroll it.

If you’d rather reverse this behavior, head to System Settings > Trackpad > Scroll & Zoom and disable “Natural scrolling” toggle.

Customize Trackpad Gestures Too

One of the best things about using a trackpad is the larger number of gestures you have available to you. If you’d like to see, change, or disable any of these gestures you can do so under System Settings > Trackpad > More Gestures. Use the drop-down menus to choose from several different gestures or to disable the gesture entirely.

This is handy if you’re constantly triggering Notification Center (a two-finger swipe from the right side of the trackpad) or would rather use a four-finger swipe to move between multiple macOS desktops.

Don’t Forget to Charge your Magic Trackpad

If your Magic Trackpad peripheral isn’t working, it may have run out of battery. Charge it by plugging in a Lightning cable and connecting it to your Mac. This will also pair it with whichever Mac you plug it into. Don’t worry, you can still use the trackpad while it is charging.

Trackpad Still Not Working? Replace It

Trackpads work best with macOS, but you can also choose to use a mouse as well. To retain full macOS functionality, consider replacing a broken MacBook trackpad with a Magic Trackpad. Take a look at our recommendations for the best Mac pointing devices on the market.

Best Mac Trackpad Apple Magic Trackpad The Magic Trackpad is a sleek, multi-touch trackpad with haptic feedback that works with all models of Mac compatible with macOS 10.11 or later and iPads with iPadOS 13.4 or later.

You may also want to look at our best mouse recommendations or check out our favorite ergonomic mice if you spend a lot of time at your computer. Remember, most basic Windows mice should just work with your Mac.