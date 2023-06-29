The Steam Deck is a popular way to take your favorite PC games (and emulators) with you in a handheld form factor, and it’s continuing to get better with software updates. If you want to buy one, the Steam Deck is up to $130 off, but you should act quickly.

All three models of the Steam Deck are discounted as part of Steam’s Summer Sale, making this the perfect time to get yourself Valve’s groundbreaking handheld. The system features a custom-made AMD Zen 2 CPU with RDNA 2 graphics, ensuring the games you want to play will look and work their best even despite the fact that it’s a handheld.

Steam Deck The Steam Deck remains a solid choice for a gaming handheld that can handle everything you throw at it. And with these substantial discounts, there's never been a better time to get one.

It’s not the most powerful now as of the time of writing, with competitors like the ASUS ROG Ally coming up with better specs, but the Steam Deck remains a fan-favorite choice. Valve has really gotten a lot of stuff right here, and it has improved even more over time.

The Steam Deck usually starts at $399 for the 64GB version, with the 512GB version going up to $649.99. The base model of the device is down to $359.10 for a 10% discount, while the stepped-up 256GB model is down to $449.65 down from its $529 MSRP. Perhaps the biggest savings, however, are seen in the 512GB model, which went down a whopping 20% from its usual $649 price point to a mere $519.20. It’s the perfect moment to get yourself a Steam Deck if you’ve been eyeing one for some time.