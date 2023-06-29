Wi-Fi 6E is the very best standard for wireless connectivity out there, but a router — much so an array of them — can be prohibitively expensive for some. Luckily, this three-pack of Eero Pro 6E routers is cheaper than ever so you can get started on Wi-Fi 6E for your home.

The Eero Pro 6E router is one of the best in Amazon’s lineup of mesh routers right now. This router supports up to 6,000 square feet of range and can connect up to 100 devices simultaneously. Additionally, it allows for 2.3 Gbps network speeds, with a gig of that over a wired connection and 1.3 Gbps for wireless devices. And of course, the biggest advantage of this and all Wi-Fi 6E routers is access to the 6 GHz band, meaning you’ll get low latencies on all your devices, even if they’re not Wi-Fi 6E-compatible.

Amazon Eero Pro 6E System (3-Pack) This array of Amazon Eero Pro 6E is rarely this cheap, getting you one of the best mesh Wi-Fi 6E systems on the market right now. You also get a $100 gift card with it, further adding to the savings.

For Prime members (if you don’t have a Prime subscription you should be able to claim a free trial in order to use this discount), a three-pack of Eero Pro 6E routers is just $499.99, $150 off its usual $549.99. You’re also getting a $100 gift card with your order, bringing total savings up to $250 and the actual price down to $399.99 — and each individual router around $133.33. It’s a great deal on what’s probably the best mesh system on the market right now.