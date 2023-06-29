Mesh Wi-Fi router systems are a great way to ensure your entire home is covered by Wi-Fi signals and to ensure you’re always connected. Amazon’s Eero routers are among the best options there, and now, you can grab a mesh Eero 6+ system for cheaper than ever.

The Eero 6+ makes for an awesome mesh router system. It provides Wi-Fi 6 coverage of up to 6,000 square feet, ensuring not one inch of your home is left with a weak Wi-Fi signal. In addition, the routers support Wi-Fi speeds of up to a gigabit, so if you have ultra-fast internet installed in your home, you’ll be able to squeeze every last megabit of it. It has a wider bandwidth ensuring your connection stays stable regardless of how many people are using it, and with frequent over-the-air updates, your routers will work their best during their whole lifetime.

Amazon Eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi System (4-Pack) This combo of four Eero 6+ routers will provide coverage for your entire home. This deal requires a Prime subscription, but if you don't have one, you can get a free trial.

The four-router combo, which ensures maximum coverage, can be bought right now for $284.98, a considerable $155 discount over the combo’s usual $439.98 price point. It’s the lowest price it has been throughout this whole year. This makes for a really good deal if you’re looking to upgrade to a reliable, fast, and feature-rich Wi-Fi mesh system.