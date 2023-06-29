AI is what’s hot at Microsoft right now. After the company saw success with the rollout of Bing’s chatbot, it felt confident enough to fully dip its feet into the AI game. One of the most exciting applications of generative AI is Windows Copilot, and it’s now available for general testing.

Windows Copilot, which brings Microsoft’s AI expertise to the core of Windows 11, is now rolling out to certain Insiders who have updated to the latest version of Windows. In order to try it out, you’ll need Windows 11 build 23493, available in the Dev channel, and Microsoft Edge version 115.0.1901.150. Note that this is not the same as Microsoft’s 365 Copilot, which brings AI assistance to Microsoft Word, Excel, or PowerPoint — this adds a chatbot for the general operating system.

Windows Copilot will work as a sidebar without obstructing your current windows and will help you out with OS actions in addition to the features that Bing AI already offers. You can, for one, ask it to enable dark mode, scan the contents of a web tab or window, or take a screenshot. The possibilities are endless, and they should get better as Microsoft gets ready to roll out Copilot to all Windows 11 users in the next months.

If you want to try it out, enroll in the Insider program and download the latest Dev build. There’s a chance that it won’t roll out for you, since it could be a staged rollout. Also, keep in mind that Insider builds are pre-release builds — there’s a chance you’ll have to deal with broken stuff, so if you value stability, stay away from these Windows builds.