NVMe SSDs are great, except for when you actually need to pay for them. Because yes, that ultra-fast storage comes at a premium. That’s why if you get a good deal on one, you’re almost obligated to jump on it. This SSD is exactly that kind of deal.

This WD Black SSD is as good as it gets as far as NVMe SSDs go. It supports PCI Express Gen 4 connectivity, which isn’t exactly the fastest but it’s still insanely fast, with speeds up to 7,300 MB/s. And its 1TB capacity means that it makes for a great boot drive while still leaving space for some of the games you play most frequently. The speeds are good enough for you to put this in a PS5, even, with PS5 support being mentioned in the product’s spec sheet.

WD Black 1TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD This WD Black drive has Gen 4 speeds and it's perfect for your gaming rig or even your PlayStation 5. It's $70 at Amazon right now, and $80 at Best Buy.

If your PC has more than one slot for an NVMe SSD, you could even put a couple of these in for even more space — perhaps even set them up in a RAID 0 configuration to make them twice as fast.

This drive has an MSRP of $180, although it can be frequently found in the $100 to $80 range. Right now, though, it’s at its lowest ever — you can grab one for just $69.99. It makes for an awesome deal on one of the best gaming NVMe drives on the market and should free up some space in your budget for you to either get more storage or improve another part of your PC.