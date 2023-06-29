Have you ever wanted to add some pizzazz to your desktop? There are plenty of cool wallpapers out there that will give your desktop character, but have you thought about going for an animated wallpaper instead? DeskScapes 11, by Stardock, might just be the program you need.

DeskScapes has been around for years, and its eleventh version lets you use animated images, or videos, as your background on your desktop rather than static wallpapers. You can choose from a range of wallpapers in the app’s library, or you can instead choose your own by downloading your favorite photo or video and putting it as your wallpaper. It can be anything — the sky is the limit.

Play Video

You can choose the wallpapers you’ve downloaded locally, or you can choose to synchronize your app to a cloud storage service to grab wallpapers from there. And even if you do choose to go for a regular, static wallpaper, you can still add effects to it to make it look a little more dynamic. It’s an app that you really need to check out by yourself if you want to discover the world of animated desktop wallpapers.

You can now try out DeskScapes 11 by yourself, or you can buy it for the low, low price of $3.99 from Stardock’s website.