You might already have a few USB Type-C wall chargers, but what about one powerful enough to charge higher-end laptops? Anker has a 100W charger on sale right now, and there’s even a cable included.

The Anker 317 Charger is a wall charger with a single USB Type-C port, capable of charging at up to 100W. That’s enough for just about every ultrabook laptop (most of them charge at 45-60W), tablet, and high-end laptop (like the MacBook Pro). It also works with smaller devices that don’t need nearly that much power, as long as they support USB Power Delivery, or USB-PD for short. That includes most Samsung phones, iPhones (with a C-to-Lightning cable), Google Pixel devices, the Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch consoles, and much more.

Anker 100W USB-C Charger This high-power charger can power just about any USB-C device at the highest supported speeds, including Galaxy phones, MacBooks, and iPhones.

This wall adapter measures just 2.7 inches tall and 2.3 inches deep, so even if you already have a high-power USB Type-C charger, this might be helpful as a compact travel option. Anker also includes a 5 foot/1.5 meter USB-C cable in the box, which is certainly appreciated.

The Anker 317 charger is on sale right now for $28.79, which is a 20% discount from the usual price of $35.99. That’s not a bad deal at all, especially considering a cable is included.