Most PC Game Pass and Microsoft Store games are UWP apps, meaning you can’t add them to Steam as non-Steam games the usual way. But there’s a working method, and it includes downloading and running a third party app. In this guide, we’ll show you how to do it.

Step 1: Download and Install UWPHook

The first thing you need to do is download the UWPHook app. This tiny app allows users to add their PC Game Pass games and PC games purchased on the Microsoft Store to Steam as third-party apps.

Go to the app’s GitHub page, scroll down to the “Assets” section, download the UWPHook executable UWPHook.exe and install the app.

Don’t touch the default installation options; if it all goes well, you should have the UWPHook shortcut on your desktop after installing the app.

Step 2: Run UWPHook and Add PC Game Pass Games to Your Steam Library

Note: UWPHook might show you an error that reads something along the lines of “Error: UWPHook exporting your games. Error: program failed while trying to write your Steam shortcuts.” If you fully closed Steam, UWPHook should add games to your Steam library even if it shows you the said error.

Next, it’s time to run UWPHook and add your PC Game Pass games to your Steam library. First of all, close Steam so UWPHook can add Game Pass games to your Steam library. And when we say close Steam, we mean turning off the app completely. In other words, go to your Taskbar notification area, right click the Steam icon, and click the “Exit Steam” button.

After you turn off Steam, open UWPHook and let it scan for UWP apps and games on your system. Once you see the app list, select every game you want UWPHook to add to Steam. Note that you can add game artwork manually or let UWPHook do the job for you. If you’re okay with adding artwork manually, hit the “Export Selected Games to Steam” button and check our guide on adding regular, non-UWP games to Steam. It features a section that explains how to manually add game artwork.

If you want UWPHook to automatically find and set custom game artwork, continue reading.

Step 3: (Optional): How To Add Custom Game Artwork

If you want UWPHook to add custom game artwork to your Game Pass games automatically, open the app and then open its settings by clicking the gear icon.

Once inside the settings window, click the key icon under the “Steam Grid” tab. UWPHook needs a unique API key to get custom artwork from SteamGridDB, a website where you can find and download custom artwork for Steam games.

Clicking the key icon will take you to the SteamGridDB website. Note that you need to log-in via Steam and register an account on the SteamGridDB website —you need only pick a username— for this to work.

After you’ve logged in and created an account, go to the SteamGridDB homepage, click on your account, and then click the “Preferences” button.

Once inside the “Preferences” menu, click the “API” button and then click the “Create API Key” button. Copy the provided API key.

Next, paste the provided key into the “API Key” box in UWPHook and click the “Save” button.

Now, you can click the “Export Selected Games to Steam” button, and UWPHook will add your PC Game Pass or Windows Store games to your Steam library as well as automatically apply custom game artwork to those games, as seen below.

