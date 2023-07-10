

Open the NVIDIA Control Panel. Locate the "Set Up G-SYNC" menu, turn off the setting, and hit the "Apply" button.

To turn off G-SYNC for specific games:

Open the NVIDIA Control Panel Go to the "Manage 3D Settings" Menu. Select the "Program Settings" tab. Select the game you want to turn off G-SYNC for, locate the "Monitor Technology" toggle, pick the "Fixed Refresh" option, and hit the "Apply" button. To turn off G-SYNC globally:To turn off G-SYNC for specific games:

You may want to disable G-SYNC if your VA monitor suffers from flickering with G-SYNC enabled in certain games, you experience issues gaming on a TV with VRR support, or if you don’t want G-SYNC on while playing esports titles. Here’s how to disable G-Sync globally and for specific games.

How to Turn Off G-SYNC for All Games

Turning off G-SYNC globally is a breeze. All it takes is a couple of clicks.

Note: You have to turn the G-SYNC, or adaptive sync if your monitor is only G-SYNC compatible, option on in your monitor settings before being able to toggle G-SYNC on and off in the NVIDIA Control Panel. If you don’t have G-SYNC turned on in your monitor settings, the “Set Up G-SYNC” tab won’t be present in the NVIDIA Control Panel.

Step 1: Open NVIDIA Control Panel

First, open the NVIDIA Control Panel by right clicking on your desktop and then clicking the “NVIDIA Control Panel” button.

Step 2: Select the “Set Up G-SYNC” Tab

Once you open the NVIDIA Control Panel, locate the “Set Up G-SYNC” tab and click it.

Step 3: Turn Off G-SYNC

Disable G-SYNC by clicking the “Enable G-SYNC, G-SYNC Compatible” button and then clicking the “Apply” button.

That’s it!

How to Turn Off G-SYNC for Specific Games

Disabling G-SYNC for specific games is possible and as straightforward as turning the setting off globally. Reasons why you might want to do it include the fact that most G-SYNC compatible monitors with VA panels suffer from image flickering when games run below 60fps. Also, speaking from personal experience, some games flicker all the time on VA monitors with G-SYNC enabled no matter the frame rate.

Next, your VRR-compatible TV might suffer from VRR-related issues, making gaming without G-SYNC more enjoyable than with it. Multiplayer-focused gamers may also want to disable G-SYNC in their favorite esports titles since G-SYNC isn’t needed if a game can run at the maximum frame rate of your gaming monitor, which is often the case with undemanding esports titles. Here’s how to do it.

Note: You can also disable G-SYNC for specific apps and programs, not just games.

Step 1: Open NVIDIA Control Panel and Select “Manage 3D Settings” Tab

Open the NVIDIA Control Panel by right clicking on your desktop and then clicking the “NVIDIA Control Panel” button.

Next, click the “Manage 3D Settings” menu in the NVIDIA Control Panel.

Step 2: Locate the Game You Want and Disable G-SYNC

While in the “Manage 3D Settings” menu, click the “Program Settings” tab and select the game you want to turn off G-SYNC for. In our example, we used Dorfromantik. Scroll down until you find an option labeled “Monitor Technology.” Click the button on the right and change the setting from “G-SYNC Compatible” to “Fixed Refresh.”

After you select the “Fixed Refresh” button, hit the “Apply” button. That’s it! Now you can play certain games without G-SYNC while being able to use it in other games.

Step 3 (Optional): Add the Game to NVIDIA Control Panel

Sometimes, the game or an app you want to turn G-SYNC off for won’t be listed in the program list in the NVIDIA Control Panel. If you cannot find the game, click the “Add” button, located in the “Program Settings” tab.

Next, locate the game you want to add, click it and then click the “Add Selected Program” button. The easiest way to do this is by opening the said game, exiting it, and then picking the “Recently Used” sorting option.

Can You Disable G-SYNC Globally and Enable It for Specific Games Instead?

Sadly, no. While NVIDIA allows you to have G-SYNC on and then turn the option off for specific games and apps, you cannot have G-SYNC turned off globally while having it on only in certain games and apps.