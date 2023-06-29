A Thunderbolt hub can be an amazing addition to your laptop or PC, especially so if your computer has very few ports, like in the case of MacBooks. Satechi’s new hub might be as good as it gets.

The Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock is a great option if you want to add connectivity to a computer and you happen to have a Thunderbolt 4 port. It adds a grand total of 16 ports to your computer, from display outputs to SD card slots and everything in between. It gives you the option to add up to four screens to your computer at up to 4K 60Hz resolution, and it can also provide up to 96W of power to your laptop.

The full list of ports includes 2x DisplayPort, 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x Thunderbolt 4 to host, 1x USB-C 3.210 Gbps, 3x USB-A 3.210 Gbps, 2x USB-A 3.25 Gbps, 1x USB2.0 for charging up to 7.5W, SD and MicroSD card slots, 3.5mm Audio Jack In/Out, Ethernet 2.5Gbps, Kensington Lock, and DC 20V main power (included). That’s a lot of connectivity.

It’s definitely a great purchase if you’re using your laptop for creative/work purposes and you need to increase your connectivity manifold. It’s also great if you happen to need a bunch of monitors since it allows you to hook up to four of them.

Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Dock With Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, a convenient design, and endless I/O, the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Dock looks like a perfect solution for professionals, creatives, and hobbyists.

If you want one, you can get it for $349.99 from Satechi’s website. You can use code TB4 to get a 20% discount.