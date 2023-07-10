Prime Day is a great time to save on big-ticket items, like portable power stations from BLUETTI. For 48 hours only, you can score deals on several premium units, putting the power of solar energy at your disposal for less. Take every indoor and outdoor scenario to new heights and save with BLUETTI during this limited-time sale.

BLUETTI AC200P for $1,119 ($540 Off)

Become fully energy independent with the AC200P — the power solution that never quits. Its combination of a LiFePO4 battery and solar panels provide a lifespan of over 3,500 cycles and can store energy for later use, making it a safe, sustainable, and efficient power source you can depend on. It delivers 2,000W output, 4,800W surge power, and a 2,000Wh capacity, with the ability to expand via B230 or B300 battery packs. This portable power station also features 17 outlets and 3 quick charging methods for maximum convenience. Stay powered up wherever you go with the AC200P and save $540 during this limited-time sale.

BLUETTI EB3A for $199 ($100 Off)

Experience the portable convenience of the small, but mighty EB3A power station. Its LiFePO4 battery and capable battery management system allow for a remarkable and stable performance with up to 2,500 cycles. This compact unit boasts an impressive 600W output thanks to its AC pure sine wave inverter and delivers 1200W surge power and a 268Wh capacity. It can also achieve a rapid 80% charge in only 30 minutes and features 6 different ways to recharge. The budget-friendly EB3A is ideal for long trips and off-grid living, and it can be yours for $100 less this Prime Day.

BLUETTI AC300+B300 for $2,899 ($599 Off)

The impeccable performance of the AC300+B300 will make sure you never run out of power. This modular unit features an efficient LiFePO4 battery with over 3,500 life cycles and an AC pure sine wave inverter that provides a 3,000W output and 6,000 surge power. This combo also comes with a B300 battery to reach 3,072Wh of capacity and can be further expanded with three more B300 battery packs to achieve a substantial 12,288Wh total capacity. Get your AC300+B300 for $600 off with this limited-time deal and ensure you have the power you need for every occasion.

BLUETTI AC500+B300S for $3,999 ($800 Off)

Reach greater heights of energy efficiency with the AC500+B300S home backup system. This reliable power station has a LiFePO4 battery with over 3,500 life cycles and features 5,000W rated power and 10,000W surge power. The already powerful unit can further expand with up to six B300s battery packs, achieving a capacity from 3,072Wh to 18,432Wh. With 16 versatile outlets, 6 ways to recharge, and convenient smart app control, the AC500+B300S is a reliable energy source to keep your home running in any scenario. Save $800 on this dynamic power kit during Prime Day.

BLUETTI AC180 for $799 ($300 Off)

The AC180 is a 1,800W/1,152Wh power station that supports 500W solar charging and 1,440W AC fast charging. It provides a 0-80% charge in just 45 minutes, letting you stay powered up faster and longer. To give it even more punch, the AC180 is compatible with BLUETTI’s B80, B230, and B300 extra batteries that expand its capacity even further. Having just launched in June, this medium-sized power station has already received market recognition for its capabilities, making it a fan favorite for portable power enthusiasts everywhere. The best part is that BLUETTI is bringing back its early bird price of $799 ($300 off) for everyone through Prime Day.

Save Big on Energy Independence

Upgrade the way you power up, and score major savings with these BLUETTI Prime Day deals, available only on July 11th and July 12th, 2023. Whether you’re looking for a compact portable unit or a modular powerhouse, BLUETTI’s solar generators can keep your essentials running in every situation. Don’t miss your chance to save up to $960 on a new power station during this 48-hour sale.