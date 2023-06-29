There are plenty of PC cases out there, but many have the same general aesthetic — they’re over the top, with front RGB ventilation and a glass side pane. If you want something stylish, but simpler, the Nebula case from System76 might just be the very thing you need.

System76 is known for making Pop!_OS in addition to making a range of Linux-powered computers, from desktop PCs to laptops. In the desktop PC department, the Thelio range has gotten praise for its elegant looks. This is basically what it’s all about — if you’ve ever wondered whether you can get Thelio’s case as a standalone case you can use to build a PC yourself, this is exactly what this is. The Nebula has the same general aesthetic as the Thelio, but it’s made so you can put your own parts inside.

There are no RGB lights, glass panes, or anything of the like here, making it the perfect case if you want something that looks modern and is effective, but without that tacky gamer-y design. There are three sizes of the Nebula, each based on a Thelio model: there’s the Nebula19, a case that’s appropriate for tiny PCs with Mini-ITX motherboards, the Nebula36 as a mid-tower option fitting anything from Mini-ITX to ATX motherboards, and the Nebula49 fitting up to an EATX motherboard.

Despite the case’s relatively unassuming footprint and its sleek looks, it can still fit some powerful hardware. Namely, the Nebula19 can fit up to a 272.3mm graphics card, the Nebula36 goes up to 312mm, and the Nebula49 can go up to a whopping 390.5mm. The two bigger options can also fit up to a 150mm CPU cooler and can even take advantage of water cooling.

They’re the perfect case for those who don’t like that whole RGB stuff, or for those who have appreciated Thelio’s looks in the past. The Nebula19 is $199, the Nebula36 is $269, and the Nebula49 is $329. The cases are now available for purchase from System76’s online store.