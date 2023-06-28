It wasn’t too long ago that Proton introduced folks to the newest member in its app ecosystem — Proton Pass. Now, that app is becoming available for everyone, so you can now actually check it out if you want to.

Just over two months after Proton opted to launch Proton Pass for a very small subset of users, the app is now moving on to general availability. Proton Pass aims to bring the security and privacy measures Proton is known for to your passwords and, in general, to your online identity.

Besides the usual password manager features, it can generate email address that will conceal your real email address from whatever website you’re signing up for, instead giving you dynamically generated @passmail.com emails for whatever service you need. That’s great for throwaway accounts, but also for pretty much any service where you might not want to put your real email address in.

Proton Pass is also built from the ground up to be strong and protect your passwords against breaches, ensuring you’re the only one who can access them. And in the event that you need to switch devices or tragedy strikes, you don’t necessarily have to lose your passwords, as they’ll sync across multiple devices and you can even generate end-to-end encrypted backups.

And you can even get the Plus version for $1 a month if you sign up now for an annual subscription, so make sure to get it now if you want an ultra-secure password manager. It’ll then return to being $3.99 a month, but if you get this discount, you can expect to pay $1 a month even after it goes up in price.