OpenAI finally released an official ChatGPT app back in May, but it didn’t have access to all the functionality of the web version. That’s now changing.

The ChatGPT app for iPhone and iPad now supports searching the web with Bing, if you have access to the feature on your account — right now that requires a paid $20/month ChatGPT Plus plan. That feature started rolling out to the desktop web app in May, allowing ChatGPT to search the web with Bing for answers that require current information.

Web searching brings ChatGPT much closer in functionality to Bing Chat, with one crucial exception: what you get for free. OpenAI still limits free accounts to the GPT 3.5 language model, while paid accounts get the slightly better GPT 4 model, and access to Bing and plugins. If spending money is out of the question, Bing is probably still the better tool, and it also has mobile apps.

Unfortunately, there’s still no word on when the Android mobile app for ChatGPT will arrive. OpenAI said that was coming “soon” a few months ago. The iOS app was updated earlier this month with proper iPad support, support for Shortcuts, and Siri integration.