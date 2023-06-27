A good password manager is basically a necessity these days, and 1Password is one of the best ones out there. If you’re sharing the fun with your family and paying a family subscription, it just got a lot easier to manage.

If you’re a family organizer, you can now open the “Manage Accounts” option from any device. This will give you a hub where you can quickly manage everything related to your subscription and the accounts associated with it. You can, for one, invite people to your family core from the app, and check the status of their invites. You can also check the status of all family members, and see from which devices, and browsers, your subscription is being accessed.

Play Video

Previously, in order to actually manage your subscription, you needed to do so from the 1Password website rather than from the app. Adding the option to manage accounts in your subscription from the app is more convenient, as it means that you can invite people into your subscription on a whim, regardless of which device you’re using.

This option is now rolling out, so make sure to update the app on your phone if you want to take advantage of it.